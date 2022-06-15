Boomers fall in slugfest

The Schaumburg Boomers dropped an 11-10 decision in a slugfest to the Evansville Otters in the finale of a brief two-game series with the wind blowing out at Wintrust Field.

Evansville opened the scoring in the top of the second with a single run. The Boomers came back with four in the bottom of the inning to open a 4-1 advantage. Thomas DeBonville recorded an infield hit to score the first run and Brett Milazzo served a two-run opposite field single to put the Boomers ahead. Alec Craig finished the scoring in the inning with an RBI double. Steven Sensley homered for the second straight game, a three-run shot to tie the game in the third. Clint Hardy doubled home Chase Dawson as the Boomers nabbed a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the inning.

Zach Biermann led off the fifth with a solo homer to tie the score and JR Davis hit a three-run homer to put the Otters ahead for good. Evansville hit five homers in the game, three of which were from Biermann to match the Frontier League record. The Boomers rallied to within a run twice but could not overcome the margin. Matt Bottcher hit a two-run homer in the sixth to draw the Boomers within 10-9 and Hardy recorded an RBI single in the ninth to make the score 11-10 but the tying run was left on base.

Dawson notched an RBI triple to center in the fifth to set the team's single season mark with his 10th of the year, breaking his own record from 2021. The teams combined for 32 hits. Bottcher and Hardy both posted three and drove home two. Bottcher has logged 14 multi-hit games this season. Milazzo and Dawson tallied two hits each as every member of the lineup posted a hit. Milazzo has reached in 23 straight games and is the owner of a 10-game hitting streak.

Kyle Arjona suffered the loss, working 4.1 innings. Kristian Scott and Jake Joyce each tossed 1.2 innings as Joyce broke a tie for fourth all-time in league history with the 194th appearance of his career. Joyce struck out five, fanning the side in order in the seventh. Darrell Thompson logged 1.1 innings and struck out three in a row in the ninth with an insurance run standing at third.

The Boomers (14-14) take the day off on Thursday before returning to action on Friday night at Wintrust Field against the Washington Wild Things in the opener of an action-packed weekend. Friday night is Princess Night along with postgame fireworks presented by Buttitta Law Group. RHP Erik Martinez (2-1, 2.92) takes the ball in the opener of the weekend series.