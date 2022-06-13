Softball: Barrington's Goodwin shines in the circle, at the plate

Patrick Kunzer for Shaw LocalBarrington pitcher Allie Goodwin, pictured leaping into the arms of catcher Emma Kavanagh after a sectional win over Huntley, is the Captain of the Daily Herald's 2022 Cook County Softball All-Area Team.

Before she even got to high school, Allie Goodwin was a state champion.

She pitched the Barrington Station Middle School to back-to-back IESA state crowns while in seventh and eight grade under coach Perry Peterson.

Goodwin's next stop would be playing for the Barrington High School softball team which she grew up watching.

"Honestly, high school seemed so far away then," Goodwin said. "We were just so focused in middle school and winning our games. We didn't really think about things they (Barrington varsity team) were doing, like playing in big state playoff games and all the people coming to the games. We'd come to the games and we'd be like 'oh that could be us one day'. But it was really too far off to think about it."

Fast forward to today and when opponents play Barrington, they are thinking how to stop Allie Goodwin -- on the pitcher's mound and in the batter's box.

"Allie Goodwin does not stop," said the hall of famer Peterson of his junior right-hander who is one of the state's top-all-around players and Captain of the 2022 Cook County Daily Herald All-Area Softball Team. "That's what makes her great."

Great in the classroom and on the field.

She sports a 4.3 GPA while taking AP classes and is committed to study at Princeton University in the Ivy League.

"I just always wanted to go to an Ivy League school and Princeton was my favorite one I visited," said Goodwin, who is leaning toward economics or business. "I always liked academic schools and my parents wanted me to strive for the best one I could get into."

On the field, she strives to be the best in the state. Her numbers certainly put her in the category this spring as she helped lead the Fillies to a fourth-place finish in the IHSA Class 4A state tourney.

Not only has she compiled a 29-7 record on the mound with an ERA of under 2.50 and 213 strikeouts, Goodwin has slugged her way into the Fillies' record book with 18 homers, tying Loren Krzysko for the single-season mark. Entering the state finals, she was second on the team in batting average (.528). She finished the season with 61 RBI, 65 hits and 16 doubles.

"I love pitching but honestly hitting is my favorite part of the game because it's just a battle between you and the pitcher," Goodwin said. "And getting a good hit or home run is the best feeling you could possibly have."

So what a feeling she had on May 16 when she set a school record with 4 homers against Palatine. It was a feat never accomplished in a tradition-rich program that has featured some of the top players the state has produced, including 11 previous Daily Herald All-Area Captains.

"I wasn't thinking about hitting four," she said. "I was just happy I hit three that day and I just wanted to make good contact and then when I hit another one I was surprised. It feels great but I feel there have been so many great players who have gone here. I just feel like I got lucky on one day. Ainsley (Muno, Fillies first baseman) hit three in a game. It just groups me in with a ton of alumni who have played here."

Peterson has certainly coached his share of area standouts in a 31-year career (30 at Barrington and one at St. Viator) consisting of 908 wins and 200 losses.

"Coach P does such a great job developing girls and finding them at a young age, " Goodwin said. "And he's always replenishing the program so it's always been good since I was little. We have very high goals to be successful. It feels great to be in a program knowing we have every opportunity in the world to go to state every year and accomplish any goals we want."

It didn't take long for Goodwin to realize softball was her sport.

Her parents John and Shelly placed her in T-ball and Allie also tried gymnastics, basketball and volleyball.

"I tried them all but by the end of the day I was like 'softball was the best one' because that's what I was the best at. And it was the most fun for me. I got to play with all my friends who I went to school with. It was just a fun thing. I didn't really think about playing in high school or college. It was just fun to me."

Now, she's not only playing and having fun, but performing incredibly on both sides of the field.

"Allie is such an amazing two-way player," Peterson said. "She handles the pressure of being the No. 1 pitcher with tremendous composure, yet she has also compiled back-to-back seasons with at least 15 home runs in the batter's box.

"Her offensive power is impressive and so often, the ball explodes off her bat. It is a credit to her time spent strength training in the winter months. staying in the moment and playing under pressure when the bright lights are focused."

Being able to play for Peterson many years before arriving on the Barrington campus obviously didn't hurt.

"That developed our relationship even more. I always went to his camp, even in elementary school, so I've known him a long time," Goodwin said. "And he's always helped developed me and has been such a positive influence."