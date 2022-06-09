Presenting the 2022 Daily Herald DuPage County All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Name School Year Pos.
Lacy Burk, Metea Valley, so., F
Ella Burke, Naperville Central, jr., D
Cameron Dinkla, Naperville North, sr., MF
Meghan Economos, Wheaton Warrenville South, sr., MF
Lucy Iverson, Naperville North, sr., D
Isra Kahn, Waubonsie Valley, sr., F
Tyra King, Metea Valley, jr., F
Emma Kluge, Glenbard West, sr., D
Madison Korosec, Naperville North, sr., MF
*Jordan Lange, Metea Valley jr., MF
Katie Lewellyan, Benet, sr., MF
Sarah Liljestrand, Glenbard East, sr., MF
Brooke Miller, Neuqua Valley, sr., MF
Megan Norkett, Naperville Central, jr., MF
Abby O'Connor, Naperville Central, sr., GK
Emily Petring, Downers Grove South, jr., F
Mariana Pinto, Benet, sr., F
Emmie Roberts, Glenbard West, sr., MF
Sawyer White, Montini, sr., MF
Maia Zatarski, Glenbard East, sr., MF
*All-Area Captain
Honorable mention
Kaylee Bannack, Metea Valley, jr., Lauren Barnett, Wheaton Warrenville South, jr., Sophia Brown, Glenbard West, jr., Ava Callaway, Glenbard West, so., Maddie Drye, Timothy Christian, jr., Finley Ewald, York, jr., Maja Gakovic, Fenton, jr., Leslie Garnica, West Chicago, so., Carrie Harvey, Wheaton Warrenville South, jr., Abby Haskell, Naperville North, sr., Kendall Hennelly, Downers Grove North, sr., Maren Hoovel, Montini, jr., Macy Hutchinson, Wheaton North, jr., Claudia Kim, Wheaton North, sr., Justyce King, Metea Valley, sr., Gianna Kubica, Lake Park, jr., Izabelle Manning, Willowbrook, sr., Brooke Nelson, Waubonsie Valley, sr., Molly O'Rear, Naperville Central, sr., Fatima Perez, Glenbard North, sr., Lauren Price, Glenbard South, sr., Michaela Quinn, York, so., Grace Rappel, Downers Grove South, jr., Claire Reinke, St. Francis, sr., Emily Setran, Wheaton Academy, sr., Caitlyn Sojka, Lisle, sr., Maya Stone, Neuqua Valley, sr., Claire Wagner, IC Prep, sr., Ryann Wendt, Downers Grove North, sr., Rachel Wilson, Downers Grove North, sr., D.