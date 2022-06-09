 

Presenting the 2022 Daily Herald DuPage County All-Area Girls Soccer Team

  • Glenbard West's Emma Kluge is part of the Daily Herald's 2022 DuPage County All-Area Girls Soccer Team.

    Glenbard West's Emma Kluge is part of the Daily Herald's 2022 DuPage County All-Area Girls Soccer Team.

 
By Chris Walker
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 6/9/2022 2:42 PM

DuPage County All-Area Girls Soccer Team

Name School Year Pos.

 

Lacy Burk, Metea Valley, so., F

Ella Burke, Naperville Central, jr., D

Cameron Dinkla, Naperville North, sr., MF

Meghan Economos, Wheaton Warrenville South, sr., MF

Lucy Iverson, Naperville North, sr., D

Isra Kahn, Waubonsie Valley, sr., F

Tyra King, Metea Valley, jr., F

Emma Kluge, Glenbard West, sr., D

Madison Korosec, Naperville North, sr., MF

*Jordan Lange, Metea Valley jr., MF

Katie Lewellyan, Benet, sr., MF

Sarah Liljestrand, Glenbard East, sr., MF

Brooke Miller, Neuqua Valley, sr., MF

Megan Norkett, Naperville Central, jr., MF

Abby O'Connor, Naperville Central, sr., GK

Emily Petring, Downers Grove South, jr., F

Mariana Pinto, Benet, sr., F

Emmie Roberts, Glenbard West, sr., MF

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Sawyer White, Montini, sr., MF

Maia Zatarski, Glenbard East, sr., MF

*All-Area Captain

Honorable mention

Kaylee Bannack, Metea Valley, jr., Lauren Barnett, Wheaton Warrenville South, jr., Sophia Brown, Glenbard West, jr., Ava Callaway, Glenbard West, so., Maddie Drye, Timothy Christian, jr., Finley Ewald, York, jr., Maja Gakovic, Fenton, jr., Leslie Garnica, West Chicago, so., Carrie Harvey, Wheaton Warrenville South, jr., Abby Haskell, Naperville North, sr., Kendall Hennelly, Downers Grove North, sr., Maren Hoovel, Montini, jr., Macy Hutchinson, Wheaton North, jr., Claudia Kim, Wheaton North, sr., Justyce King, Metea Valley, sr., Gianna Kubica, Lake Park, jr., Izabelle Manning, Willowbrook, sr., Brooke Nelson, Waubonsie Valley, sr., Molly O'Rear, Naperville Central, sr., Fatima Perez, Glenbard North, sr., Lauren Price, Glenbard South, sr., Michaela Quinn, York, so., Grace Rappel, Downers Grove South, jr., Claire Reinke, St. Francis, sr., Emily Setran, Wheaton Academy, sr., Caitlyn Sojka, Lisle, sr., Maya Stone, Neuqua Valley, sr., Claire Wagner, IC Prep, sr., Ryann Wendt, Downers Grove North, sr., Rachel Wilson, Downers Grove North, sr., D.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 