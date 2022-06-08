Feder: Three stations bidding for Bears radio right

Three Chicago stations are vying for the radio rights to Chicago Bears football broadcasts, according to multiple sources.

Audacy all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, radio flagship of the Bears since 2000, is seeking to renew the franchise when its current deal expires after next season.

This time around two others bidding for the Bears are: WMVP 1000-AM, the Good Karma Brands ESPN sports/talk station; and WCHI 95.5-FM, the rock music station owned by iHeartMedia.

No word yet on when a decision will be announced.

