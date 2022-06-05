Morel has been 'a burst of energy' for Cubs

Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel celebrates driving in a run during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

A couple of hours after the Cubs lost to the Cardinals on Friday night, Christopher Morel left his hotel room and walked behind the Wrigley Field bleachers.

"I was bored," said Morel, who wore a wide smile as well as a sharp cap with Jackie Robinson's No. 42 engraved on it.

Morel has been anything but boring to his teammates, coaches and especially the fans since being called up from Double-A Tennessee on May 17.

"Just a burst of energy," said first baseman Frank Schwindel. "He's always smiling."

And for good reason.

Morel began his major league career with a pinch-hit home run that sailed out of Wrigley Field during the Cubs' 7-0 win over Pittsburgh on May 17. He reached base twice as a starter the next day, drew a walk in 4 plate appearances the day after that, and then went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI in a loss to the Diamondbacks.

Two weeks later, Morel has reached base in 20 straight games -- a franchise record to begin a career. Morel went 1-for-5 in a 5-3 11-inning loss to St. Louis at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

The Cubs took a 3-2 lead in the eighth on a pinch-hit RBI double by P.J. Higgins, but the Cardinals tied it in the ninth when Lars Nootbaar drove in Harrison Bader (triple) with a single to right off Rowan Wick.

Juan Yepez (RBI single) and Brendan Donovan (RBI double) came up with the big hits for the Cards in the 11th off Daniel Norris (0-4).

As for Morel, he is hitting .291 with a .380 on-base percentage and has 2 home runs, 6 doubles and 8 RBI.

"They're scared of him already," Schwindel said, noting that Morel is seeing plenty of first-pitch breaking balls. "He's just been awesome. Everything and more we could ever ask for."

Morel was surrounded by reporters before Sunday's game and asked how he became so laser focused while at the same time having such a fun-loving, infectious personality.

"I'd say that the personality I have -- just being so outgoing and getting along with everyone -- really comes from my mother," Morel said. "But I'd also add that (my) work ethic -- that drive to get better and just be disciplined and show core values -- comes from my father."

Manager David Ross has been most impressed with Morel's ability to lay off borderline pitches when he's behind in the count.

Many rookies will flail away at sweeping sliders or nasty cutters, but Morel stays patient and makes pitchers throw him a strike nearly every time.

"There's guys with really good sliders over there ... and some really good stuff," Ross said. "And he's been able to 'spit' on some pitches that are borderline. That's hard to do."

Morel credited his hot start to a variety of factors. He heaped praise on God (mentioning Him five times in six minutes), the fans, the coaching staff and catcher Willson Contreras.

"Since I was little (my grandmother) taught me that with God you can achieve anything and that as long as you believe good things will happen," Morel said.

Contreras' willingness to take Morel under his wing has meant the world to the rookie. We all see the little interactions in the dugout, during an at-bat or in the field.

But it's much more than that.

Remember that stroll Morel was on after Friday's game? Well, it turns out he was on his way to meet Contreras and two others for dinner at Mima's Taste of Cuba on Irving Park Road.

"He's always there for me," Morel said. "He treats me like a friend. He treats me like family. So I'm really grateful to him and everything he's doing ... to help me out."

Of course, that's what teammates are for -- and it's paying huge dividends as the Cubs (23-32) have steadied the ship after a dreadful 9-18 start.

"I knew he was a great kid," said Ian Happ. "Everybody talked about how good of a person he is. A lot of buddies who have played with him at different levels said everybody in the clubhouse will love him. Dakota Mekkes (a Cubs' minor league reliever) said he's gonna be a fan favorite in Chicago in a week.

"And he was right."