Girls soccer: Metea Valley edges Barrington on PKs to win 1st state title

Metea Valley begins to celebrate their victory over Barrington in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley goalkeeper Julia Straub twirls teammate Addison Wargo after defeating Barrington in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Barrington's in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley celebrates their victory over Barrington in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022. On the turf is goalkeeper Julia Straub, who stopped the final Barrington shootout attempt.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley holds their trophy after defeating Barrington in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley goalkeeper Julia Straub stops the last Barrington shootout attempt in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley goalkeeper Julia Straub yells to her teammates after stopping the last Barrington shootout attempt in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Ellie Sanchez falls to the turf after colliding with Metea Valley's Tyra King in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Justyce King and Barrington's Sarah Sarnowski battle in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Lucy Burk and Barrington's Ellie Sanchez compete for a header in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Sarah Sarnowski heads the ball against Metea Valley's Justyce King in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Jordan Lange chases the ball against Barrington players in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Alyssa Parrilli controls the ball against Barrington's Brooke Brown in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Brooke Brown controls the ball against Metea Valley's Olivia Hernandez in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Kaitlin Taylor competes with Metea Valley's Olivia Hernandez and Jordan Lange, right, in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Olivia Hernandez and Barrington's Kaitlin Taylor compete in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Piper Lucier heads the ball in front of Metea Valley's Alyssa Parrilli in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Nicole Gwiasda and Metea Valley's Ella Johnson compete for a header in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Nicole Gwiasda and Metea Valley's Tyra King compete for the ball in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Kaitlin Taylor and Metea Valley's Jordan Lange compete in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Jordan Lange and Barrington's Ellie Sanchez chase the ball in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Alyssa Parrilli, left, and Jordan Lange, right, compete with Barrington's Brooke Brown for the ball in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Piper Lucier and Metea Valley's Alyssa Parrilli compete in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Sarah Sarnowski heads the ball against Metea Valley in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Kate Lubinsky and Metea Valley's Kaylee Bannack compete for the ball in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer championship game in Naperville on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington and Metea Valley were center stage for their biggest and most important soccer game of their season Saturday night -- and the two superpowers did not let down a jammed packed crowd at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium at North Central College.
After 100 minutes failed to settle this classic Class 3A state final, Metea Valley would prevail in sudden-death shootout when senior Abbey Ondrus converted her spot-kick to give the Mustangs a 6-5 advantage, and 1-0 victory.
"This is just so surreal right now," said an emotional Mustangs (22-2-1) keeper, Julia Straub, who saved two, then watched the last two Fillies shooters rattle the bar before the heroics of Ondrus gave Chris Whaley's club its first state championship.
"Barrington gave us everything we could handle, and then more, but somehow we found a way to fight tooth and nail to get into overtime, then PKs. And right now it's really hard to put into words just how proud I am of every single player on this team," said Whaley.
The Fillies (23-3-0), who won in kicks here in 2017 against New Trier, then lost to Naperville North in kicks two years later, were a constant blur in attacking soccer from the onset. They created a handful of quality chances all throughout regulation. Freshman Piper Lucier was at the heart of several opportunities, as well as Kate Lubinsky and Brooke Brown, who were unable to solve a stingy Mustangs back line.
"Our defense, and in particular our back line, has been just amazing all year long, and they had to be tonight because Barrington was so dangerous at times," said Straub.
The Fillies themselves would show a stubborn resistance in front of keeper, Abby Raynor, keeping the vaunted trio of Lucy Burk, Tyra King and Jordan Lange from putting anything of value on frame, until the second extra session when the Mustangs' attack came alive.
Once into kicks, both sides where even at 2-2 with Fillies backup keeper Avery Trapp making the first of two brave stops.
After five rounds, it was 3-3, then 5-5, and it would stay that way when Trapp made her second stop leading to the Ondrus game-winner.
"It was a great game, played between two great teams, and what else can I say but how proud of the effort we gave for 100 minutes. We had chances to put one or two in, and really did everything really well on both sides of the ball but finish our chances," said Fillies coach Ryan Stengren.
"We've been here before in 2019 and 2017, and it's a heartbreaking way to lose in a state final, but congratulations to Metea Valley."