 

Girls soccer: Metea Valley wins again, one victory away from state title

  • Metea Valley celebrates their win against Lincoln-Way Central in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer semifinal game in Naperville on Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Metea Valley celebrates their win against Lincoln-Way Central in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer semifinal game in Naperville on Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Metea Valley's Jordan Lange, left, Leanne Barrett, Tyra King and Lucy Burk, right, react after the second goal against Lincoln-Way Central in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer semifinal game in Naperville on Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Lincoln-Way Central's Jaylin Sustr, right, and Metea Valley's Jordan Lange react to a Metea Valley goal in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer semifinal game in Naperville on Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Metea Valley's Tyra King looks back after scoring against Lincoln-Way Central in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer semifinal game in Naperville on Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Metea Valley's Jordan Lange, facing camera, laughs as she is hugged by teammate Jocelyn Grabow after the first goal against Lincoln-Way Central in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer semifinal game in Naperville on Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Metea Valley's Tyra King falls as she passes the ball past Lincoln-Way Central's Abby Sudkamp in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer semifinal game in Naperville on Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Metea Valley's Tyra King falls after a foul by Lincoln-Way Central's Abby Sudkamp in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer semifinal game in Naperville on Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Metea Valley's Lucy Burk takes a shot against Lincoln-Way Central's Reagan Schultz in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer semifinal game in Naperville on Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Lincoln-Way Central goalkeeper Alexa Hadley grabs the ball as teammate Christine Erdman blocks out Metea Valley's Tyra King in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer semifinal game in Naperville on Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Metea Valley's Lucy Burk and Lincoln-Way Central's Lila Hadley collide as they go for a header in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer semifinal game in Naperville on Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Lincoln-Way Central goalkeeper Alexa Hadley makes a save against a host of Metea Valley players in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer semifinal game in Naperville on Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Metea Valley's Ella Johnson and Lincoln-Way Central's Reagan Schultz get tangled in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer semifinal game in Naperville on Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Metea Valley's Olivia Hernandez and Lincoln-Way Central's Jenni Andjelic compete for the ball in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer semifinal game in Naperville on Friday, June 3, 2022.

  • Metea Valley goalkeeper Julia Straub grabs the ball against Lincoln-Way Central in the Class 3A IHSA state girls soccer semifinal game in Naperville on Friday, June 3, 2022.

By Mike Garofola
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 6/3/2022 10:25 PM

After dispatching state powerhouses Naperville North and Naperville Central in a span of one week, Metea Valley stunned North one more time in its sectional final before sending off Edwardsville to reach the state finals for the first time in its program history.

Friday night on the campus of North Central College in Naperville, the Mustangs (21-2-1) thrilled a big crowd with two first half goals. They then managed their lead throughout the second half to defeat Lincoln-Way Central 2-0 to move into the Class 3A state final at 7 p.m. Saturday against Barrington.

 

"We've worked hard all year to get (here) and now we want to make history tomorrow night," said Mustangs senior Jocelyn Grabow, who with her back line mates kept the Knights' Christine Erdman and Madson under wraps to help keeper Julia Straub earn the shutout.

"This team has been tested time-after-time this season, so we came in ready to play, and showed it with those two first-half goals," said Mustangs coach Chris Whaley, who in Tuesday's 2-0 supersectional victory against Edwardsville collected his 100th victory of his career.

The Mustangs flashed the first ominous sign of the night when Grabow initiated the counter from deep in her own end, connecting with Tyra King who roared up the left side. King drew Knights keeper Alexa Hadley far off her line, leaving her back post unmarked.

King played a lovely ball to Lucy Burk, and the sophomore steered in her eighth of the season just before the quarter hour.

"I know once I played the ball out of the back to Tyra (that) we would score. If you visualize something like that (it) can happen," said Grabow, who will attend Indiana University next fall where she has been accepted to the prestigious Kelley School of Business.

Now brimming with confidence, the Mustangs settled into their game with a smooth, quick passing style of play that kept the Knights under pressure for the rest of the first half. That led to a Tyra King goal, her 20th, in the 26th minute.

"We had a great first half tonight to take control, and although we could have added another one or two after the break, I thought we played a solid game on both sides of the ball to help get us in the game we've been wanting for a long time," said Whaley.

Lincoln-Way Central, here for the fourth time in program history, will play Evanston 5 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game.

