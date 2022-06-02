Gonzales: Consistency has been Hoerner's trademark at shortstop for Cubs

Nico Hoerner smacks a two-run single off Milwaukee's Ethan Small during the first game of Monday's doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

The Dodgers' Freddie Freeman slides safely into second base after hitting as Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner tries to make the tag earlier this month at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Christopher Morel has displayed an abundance of emotion since joining the Cubs two weeks ago, and Patrick Wisdom challenges the vertical leap of third base coach Willie Harris with each high-five following a home run.

But since taking over at shortstop, Nico Hoerner has provided stability with little, if any, fanfare.

In a 2022 season already defined by multiple auditions, Hoerner has provided a semblance of dependability that could quell questions about the position for a few more years.

"(Hoerner) is a guy we're looking at for the long-term future," manager David Ross said.

How long is subject to some debate. The Cubs loaded up on shortstop prospects -- Cristian Hernandez, Ed Howard IV, Kevin Made and Yeison Santana -- the past two seasons.

The current tryouts could help define how many positions the Cubs need to address in the offseason, and prized shortstop Carlos Correa could opt out of his current contract with the Twins after this season.

The Cardinals, who face the Cubs in a five-game series to start Thursday at Wrigley Field, didn't receive maximum production from Aledmys Diaz and Antioch High alum Paul DeJong after signing them to long-term deals over the last eight years.

Meanwhile, Hoerner, 25, has provided consistency that Ross and past and current teammates appreciate.

"He's as consistent, personality-wise, emotional-wise, the way he's played the field, as well as anybody I've been around at a young age," Ross said. "I think that's just who he is, a consistent player."

Hoerner's 83.9 percent contact rate (according to FanGraphs) is an asset to a team that lacked plate discipline in 2021. And his four Defensive Runs Saved are two better than Javier Baez, who has made several dazzling stops with the Tigers but is batting .197 with a 62.2 percent contact rate.

"I'm not someone who's going to get the group together and give a big motivational speech," Hoerner said. "I love to play. I love to get to know guys, and the more you can share time and space with a group of people, the more fun it is to play with them.

"I've been lucky to play with those guys and a whole bunch of other people."

His former teammates describe him as the farthest thing from a phony.

"We're a bit similar in the fact that he's a little more laid back, but that conscience always has been there for him, and he knows at the end of the day he can compete with anyone and be as good as anyone on the field," said former Stanford teammate Kris Bubic, a left-hander in the Royals organization.

"So he's never going to be the loudest guy in the room, never going to be the guy who is flamboyant about his actions. But at the same time, that confidence is always there. It's super high, and he believes he can do anything and rightfully so."

Indians outfielder Steven Kwan has a fondness for Hoerner from 14 years ago when they played for the Lamorinda Baseball Club in the Bay Area.

"I tell people he's the guy who's been the best at his age basically his whole life," Kwan said. "He's always been in the spotlight growing up. He's always been at the top, so he's been able to handle pressure."

The asterisk next to Hoerner's name as a long-term shortstop will fade as long as he stays healthy. He made four trips to the injured list in 2021 because of forearm, hamstring and oblique injuries, and a freak collision with an umpire last month caused an ankle injury and he missed 12 games.

He returned with an 8-for-18 performance with one strikeout.

"I feel like myself out there, back in the flow," Hoerner said. "You get injured, and it's easy to get separated when you're on your own page."

Ross revealed Monday that Hoerner's ankle isn't at 100 percent, and his inability to plant and push off the ankle caused an errant throw Sunday against the White Sox. Hoerner didn't pout, and he handled his next two chances flawlessly without hesitation.

"He's got that mindset he knows he's a big league shortstop, and stuff like that is going to happen," Ross said. "He's going to turn the page and move on."

Ross reinforced his faith in Hoerner by moving four-time Gold Glove shortstop Andrelton Simmons to second base once Hoerner returned from the IL.