St. Charles North pulls away from Lake Park, advances to sectional final

Lake Park's Michela Barbanente slides safely into second base under the glove of St. Charles North's Auburn Roberson during an IHSA Class 4A St. Charles East Sectional semifinal game on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Leigh Vande Hei had seconds to react for both of her momentum-changing plays she was at the center of.

In the fifth inning of St. Charles North's eventual 11-2 victory over Lake Park in the Class 4A St. Charles East sectional semifinal on Wednesday, Vande Hei started the North Stars' rally with a stand-up triple.

Nursing only a 3-2 lead at that point, Vande Hei beelined home from third after a pickoff throw down the line toward third base skipped away. Vande Hei slid home and initially was called out after the catch and apparent tag from Lancers catcher Lindsey Onnezi, but a quick conference between the umpires ruled the other way to give St. Charles North a 4-2 advantage.

Vande Hei wasn't quite done making sure her North Stars would be ensured a chance in Friday's sectional final against Glenbard North, which upset No. 1 seed St. Charles East.

To open the sixth, Lancers left fielder Cailynn Gdowski smashed a liner to right-center field. Vande Hei, running to her left, dove for a spectacular catch to rob a likely double. It proved critical, as Brynn Sheedy followed with a double and it likely would've eaten into the North Stars' lead had it fallen in.

"As soon as that ball was hit, that was smoked," North Stars junior ace pitcher Ava Goettel said. "'Oh, there goes and double' and then Leigh does that. I just let out a huge breath. That was huge."

"Momentum. Some of those plays -- all our outfielders made today [Meghan Nicastro, Vande Hei and Ashlee Chantos] -- there just kind of like momentum killers," North Stars coach Tom Poulin said. "But Leigh's play is as good as it gets. That's outstanding. That's just an incredible play."

Goettel went 5⅓ innings, surrendering two runs on three hits and had a strikeout.

"[Batters] don't usually hit it super far, and Ava, she's really good at spinning it," Vande Hei said. "[An RBI double the Lancers scored in the fourth inning] dropped and that was kind of frustrating…pretty much, my approach was going all out for it in order to stop those little bloops. Because those are the most frustrating. Those usually give the teams momentum, so pretty much just trying to back up Ava because was obviously dealing."

Lake Park struck first on an RBI single from Kylie Pytlak in the third, but the North Stars (23-4) got three runs back the ensuing inning on a 2-run double from Julia Larson and Sophia Olman's RBI single.

The Lancers rebounded with an RBI double from Madelyn Fricano in the fourth to make it 3-2, but the combination of Goettel, freshman pitcher Paige Murray in relief and the stout outfield defense was enough to limit many run-scoring opportunities.

The North Stars then broke the game open in the sixth, scoring seven runs. Megan Bauwens and Auburn Roberson ripped leadoff singles and Maddie Hernandez reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Lancers relief pitcher Mia Giammarese threw a wild pitch to bring home courtesy runner Mackenzie Patterson for the 5-2 lead.

Margo Geary ripped an RBI single, Vande Hei walked to bring in a run and Chantos followed with a 2-run double for the sudden 9-2 advantage. Larson then hit an RBI single and Chantos was eventually brought home during a rundown to cap off the offensive explosion.

"…Lake Park is the type of team who can keep you up all night," Poulin said. "I didn't sleep last night. We've seen them three times, this is the fourth time that we've played, and every game is back and forth."

Poulin and his North Stars were in attendance to watch Glenbard North's comeback victory over St. Charles East. The Panthers, down 4-1 in the seventh inning with two outs, won 5-4.

"What we did say was: Yesterday shows you in a state tournament, anything can happen," Poulin said. "Even today, I think we were up five. I said: 'All of us know that five is not enough. We believe in our pitchers, but [the Lancers lineup] this year has shown they come back in crazy situations and they never quit fighting. They've got the [DuKane Conference Player of the Year Michela Barbanente]. She's outstanding. Until the last out; honestly, it's not just some cliche."

Lake Park finished the season 17-11.

"The catch in center field is as good as any catch you're going to see in softball," Lake Park coach Tom Mazzie said. "To be honest with you, their outfield made about four or five plays…that was the best we hit their two pitchers in all three games and we scored more runs in the other games. They made plays, like flash, wow momentum-stopping plays and you just take your hat off to them."

"…Our league is so tough to go 10-4 in our league, I'm super proud," Mazzie added. "Our nonconference schedule was brutal. These kids were up all season long. In 20 years of coaching, it hasn't all been softball, it's the most fun group I've ever had."