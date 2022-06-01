O'Donnell: Will the NBA's new red-light camera calls ruin The Finals for ABC/ESPN?

Miami Heat's Max Strus -- here playing last Friday -- had a 3-point basket taken away Sunday against Boston when NBA replay cameras detected his heel on the sideline. Associated Press

THE NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION has somehow found its own answer to those graft-ridden red-light cameras that plague the streets of select municipalities.

For lack of a formal phrase, call it a "remote, electronic, delayed overturn" ("REDO").

Sunday night, all a REDO did was non-mirthfully wipe out a 3-point basket by Miami's Max Strus long after the points were registered.

That delayed third-quarter camera consciousness ultimately enabled the Boston Celtics to hang on for a 100-96 win in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. It also made winners of BOS backers, who laid either 2½ or 3 points.

The Celtics will open the NBA Finals vs. cuddly Golden State Thursday (ABC, ESPN2; 8 p.m., Mike Breen or Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and a cast with far too many mediocrities).

THERE WAS NOTHING CUDDLY about the call that victimized Strus -- or everyone even minutely siding with the Heat and the bed-panning organic integrity of the NBA.

Miami played a flat first half. Strus appeared to have helped flip the energy level less than a minute into the third period with his bomber.

Close to three full playing minutes later -- later! -- play-by-play man Jones informed that a replay decision by NBA HQ (monitoring from Secaucus, N.J.) wiped out the basket because Strus's left heel had touched a sideline.

The call wasn't big. It was HUGE!!!

Competitive and Vegas Huge.

THE PICTURES FLYING THROUGH the weird air proved decisive late when the phenomenal Jimmy Butler made the empty-hero decision to try a trey over Al Horford on the fly with 16.6 remaining and the Heat behind, 98-96.

He had clear sailing to the basket but his flare missed.

Boston rebounded. Two free throws later, the Celtics were Golden Gate-bound and the Heat were toastado.

THE NBA'S INTENT WITH the full-game monitoring out of Secaucus is sincere.

Besides providing a deep-safety net for challenged calls and late-game reviews, it also in concept attempts to assure more universal management of periodically subjective statistics including assists, rebounds, blocks and all.

But to arbitrarily wipe out a mood-swinging, midgame call minutes after it's in the books and on the scoreboard?

And -- gasp -- alter payouts to gamblers?

What do they think this is?

The Kentucky Derby?

STREET-BEATIN': On the subject of the current NBA, James Worthy's words to a Detroit sports talker continue to resonate: "Guys are coming into the league who are not fundamentally sound. All they do is practice '3s,' lift weights, get tattoos, tweet and go on social media. That's it." (Michael Jordan always hated when he was interrupted while reading Camus or Ayn Rand.) ...

Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus will make a public debut of sorts during the Bears Care Gala at Soldier Field Saturday night. Jeff Joniak hosts and Tom Thayer will call the charity auction. Ryan Pace is not expected to be bid on. Tickets remain available with full info at ChicagoBears.com/BearsCareGala. ...

The elevation of Kaitlin Sharkey and Chris Boden to replace Dan Roan at WGN-Channel 9 underscores the fact that there are no longer any stars in nightly TV sports on Chicago stations. Sharkey should continue making her bones and move on to bigger things; The landscape is now festooned with low-budget, low-impact types. ...

Not that many noticed, but Jason Benetti had to ditch an assignment on Peacock's "MLB Sunday Leadoff" last weekend because his South Side bosses wanted him to work the Sox-Cubs game. Endurable Jon Miller filled in on the Reds-Giants tilt and Benetti got to call a fluky 5-4 Tony La Russa Machine Shop win. ...

Allstate Arena will be the scene as Stefan Noesen and the Chicago Wolves open the Western Conference Finals vs. the visiting Stockton Heat Friday at 7 p.m. (AHLTV.com). Word on Mannheim Road is that if the Wolves don't win the Calder Cup, their practices next season will be moved to The Donald E. Stephens Museum of Hummels in Rosemont. ...

Sports maestro Rick Sorci and his Cave Dwellers perform at Dunkley's Tavern in Addison Saturday night. (The longtime hustler was once one of the most formidable Big Game tabletop hockey players in the Midwest; Mike Adamle was a level or two below.) ...

And Bob Brooker, on news that John Madden will grace the cover of Madden NFL 23: "Wasn't Cody Whitehair available?"

