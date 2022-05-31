Boys lacrosse: Loyola's fast start ends St. Viator's season

Loyola ended St. Viator's dream season Tuesday in Arlington Heights.

Loyola, blitzed Viator in the first quarter and rolled to a 13-7 victory over the Lions in the boys lacrosse state supersectional at Forest View.

Loyola (19-3) will meet Wheaton Academy in the state semifinals in a rematch of last year's semifinal game. Wheaton Academy advanced by beating Benet 11-3.

"They are the No. 1 team in the state for a reason," St. Viator coach Patrick Gaeger said. "They stayed very composed, as did our guys. I am proud of our guys. It was a blessing of a season. As an alum, having these guys take me to my first sectional championship was unbelievable. I'll never forget it."

St. Viator (18-6) had limited possessions early in the game and that forced the Lions to play from behind.

St. Viator did take a 1-0 lead with 8:49 left on the first quarter. Nicky Pastore fired a quick shot into the back of the net for the early lead.

But that lead disappeared quickly. Loyola scored the next five goals including two in the final 12 seconds. The final score for the Ramblers came as time expired for the period as Loyola led 5-1.

St. Viator battled back as Pastore scored again. It was set up by a slick steal and even better pass from Cade Faulkner.

After a Loyola goal, Leo Izquierdo tallied to cut the margin to 6-3 with eight minutes left in the half.

But it fell apart for the Lions from there.

Loyola scored three consecutive goals to make it 9-3. Viator had a chance before the end of the half to get back in the game when the Ramblers were called for consecutive penalties. But the Lions failed to capitalize with the two-man advantage.

The teams traded goals in the third period with Viator's Carson Eggebraten and Michael Tauscher scoring for the Lions, who trailed 11-5 heading into the final quarter.

Loyola, which began milking the clock, added to its lead with a pair of goals to surge ahead 13-5. Cade Faulkner and Izquirdo closed out the scoring for St. Viator.

"There are a lot if alumni so happy to see this group back in top," Gaeger said. "We will be all right. We return a lot for next year. We are going to miss these seniors dearly."

Eggebraten, who will play for the University of Vermont, said this team had a special relationship.

"It was kind of a bittersweet ending," Eggebraten said. "We had such a great year and these guys bonded so well together. I am sad to see it end."

Isaac Harrington, who will play at Piedmont University, said he will miss being with his teammates.

"I am so glad it ended with these boys," Harrington said. "They are some of the most favorite people in my life. I will miss all of them. We made history with the sectional title and a plaque on the wall. So that will be there to visit."