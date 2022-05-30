Cubs promote prized prospect Crow-Armstrong to South Bend

With the Cubs focused more on the distant future, this transaction counts as big news.

The team announced outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong will be promoted to High A South Bend, a step up from Low A Myrtle Beach. The Cubs acquired the former first-round pick from the Mets for Javy Baez last year.

Crow-Armstrong couldn't be stopped in Low A, posting a hitting line of .354/.443/.557, with 7 home runs and 27 RBI in 38 games. He also led the Pelicans in stolen bases (13) and walks, and is considered a strong defensive player.

Myrtle Beach (32-13) has the second-best record in the minor leagues. The Pelicans recently rolled up a 12-game winning streak but then dropped two in a row.

Crow-Armstrong was drafted No. 19 overall in 2020 out of the renowned high school program Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles. MLB Pipeline ranks him the Cubs' No. 3 prospect (behind OF Brennen Davis and SS Christian Hernandez), and No. 97 overall among all minor-leaguers.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports