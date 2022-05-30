Cubs pitcher Swarmer took a long road from Kutztown to majors

Cubs starting pitcher Matt Swarmer throws in the first inning of the first game of a doubleheader Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. It was Swarmer's debut in the major leagues. Associated Press

Cubs rookie pitcher Matt Swarmer finished a long climb to make his major-league debut with the Cubs at age 28. Now he's hoping that can serve as some inspiration for someone to follow.

The Reading, Pennsylvania, native spent four years at Division 2 Kutztown University before being drafted by the Cubs in the 19th round.

"I played in these summer leagues, the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League," he said. "They had these all-star games where a lot of scouts are watching you play. They were like, 'Hey, we're going to keep an eye on you when the season starts so just keep doing what you're doing and good things will happen.'

"I always had the mindset I want to be a big-leaguer someday. Coming from a guy who went to Division 2, it's possible for anybody. You've just got to work hard and good things will happen.

"It's definitely been a battle. I kind of got roughed up in '19 in Triple A. I had to work on some things, like work on my slider grip; first pitch strikes, basically. It makes things a lot easier than getting behind. Just lock in each pitch, stay in the moment."

