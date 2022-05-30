Cubs end waiting game, place Suzuki on injured list

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki has been placed on the injured list with a sprained left index finger. Associated Press

After waiting three days for some improvement, the Cubs decided to put outfielder Seiya Suzuki on the injured list in between games of Monday's doubleheader, retroactive to May 27.

Suzuki suffered a sprained left index finger last Thursday in Cincinnati when he stumbled awkwardly onto the bag while stealing second base. He took batting practice Monday morning, but manager David Ross said it did not go well and the decision was made.

In other moves, the Cubs recalled left-hander Brandon Hughes from Iowa, just a few days after he was sent down, and designated Robert Gsellman for assignment.

Earlier in the day, the Cubs put infielder Jonathan Villar on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 27. The team said he was injured during a workout accident when a resistance band snapped and struck him in the face, requiring some major dental work. Pitcher Ethan Roberts (right shoulder inflammation) was moved to the 60-day IL.

The Cubs won't see Brewers all-star pitcher Brandon Woodruff in this series. He went on the 15-day injured list Monday with a sprained right ankle.

