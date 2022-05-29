Boomers end first homestand with 7-2 record

The Schaumburg Boomers finished off the first homestand of the year with a 7-2 record after Sunday's 7-3 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats.

Braxton Davidson electrified the crowd with a 2-run homer to center in the bottom of the first inning. Alec Craig coaxed a bases-loaded walk in the second and Davidson knocked home a run with a groundout to push the lead to 4-1. Tri-City got on the board with a single run in the third but Brett Milazzo singled home a run in the bottom of the frame to take the score 5-1. The visitors scrapped within 5-2 in the fifth, but Erik Martinez entered to make his 2022 debut, recording a strikeout to end the threat. Martinez retired the first eight batters he faced in relief to log the win, working 3.1 hitless innings.

Aaron Singh tallied his first professional homer in the bottom of the sixth and William Salas singled home a run in the seventh as the Boomers led 7-2. Jake Joyce finished out the win in the ninth. Jumpei Akanuma allowed 2 runs in 4.2 innings, striking out four.

Schaumburg notched 4 extra-base hits among 11 total in the contest. Chase Dawson tripled in a fifth consecutive game, upping his league best total to six. Dawson also collected a pair of hits. Salas and Milazzo both finished with a pair of hits.