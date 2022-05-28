Quick start, solid pitching lead Barrington past Lake Zurich for regional championship

Four pitches, three outs.

That was the line for Barrington starting pitcher Logan Eisenbarth in the first inning Saturday against Lake Zurich, and it set the tone and led the Broncos to a regional championship.

Barrington scored early, then tacked on insurance runs late in a 6-3 win over the Bears to claim the Class 4A Palatine Regional baseball title.

Eisenbarth's first two pitches were both tapped back to the mound for easy outs, and the third batter grounded out on the second pitch.

Eisenbarth struck out nine in six innings for the victory.

"That felt good, getting those first two outs," Eisenbarth said. "I got in my groove. Just had to keep consistent and I think I did that.

"I mixed up my pitches enough today to be able to throw some good fastballs, and my slider, obviously (was working).

Barrington scored three times in the bottom of the first.

Senior right fielder Jake Kohanzo reached on a fielder's choice then Eisenbarth walked.

With two outs, catcher Mason Rasmussen delivered a gapper to the right center fence to drive in two runs, and Payton Soske followed with an RBI single.

"It was important to get up early," Broncos coach Pat Wire said. "Those three runs gave us a little bit of relaxation, but our guys have been battle-tested. We feel like in tight games, we're going to be OK. We keep our poise."

Lake Zurich had a chance to rally in the fifth.

Catcher Nolan Schuetz doubled, and Evan Kemper's single sent Schuetz to third. But Eisenbarth slammed the door to keep the Bears off the scoreboard.

Lake Zurich crept a little closer in the sixth when a Lucas Foley home run made it 3-1.

"I gave it up (the homer)," said Eisenbarth, "and at that point I told myself to just come back stronger and get the next guy."

The Broncos scored three more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

After the first two batters made outs, Nick Lacson walked and a double by Harley Thompson scored Lacson.

Barrington scored twice more (one on an RBI single by JD Swarbrick) to take a 6-1 lead.

"That meant everything," said Wire of the insurance tallies. "In baseball, you never know, especially with nerves (playing a role). It's something we practice, being in close games and tempering your nerves."

Eisenbarth walked the first Bears batter in the seventh, then gave way to reliever Danny Hoffman.

Wire said there was no hesitation in bringing in Hoffman to get the final three outs.

"We have a lot of confidence handing the ball off to Danny," he said.

Kemper had a two-run double, but Hoffman got the final out on a fly to center and the Broncos celebration was on.

"You have to tip your cap to Lake Zurich today," said Wire, "but we had a plan, executed that plan, and got results."