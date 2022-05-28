 

Lakes sophomore Migas first in pole vault in 2A; Warren ties for second overall in 3A

  • Lakes' Paul Migas watches the bar as he falls to the pit in the pole vault at the IHSA Class 2A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

      Lakes' Paul Migas watches the bar as he falls to the pit in the pole vault at the IHSA Class 2A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Brannon Duffin at the IHSA state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

      Grayslake Central's Brannon Duffin at the IHSA state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Lake Forest's Jahari Scott in the long jump at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

      Lake Forest's Jahari Scott in the long jump at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Warren's Aaron Ayobami in the 400-meter relay at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

      Warren's Aaron Ayobami in the 400-meter relay at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Lake Zurich's Benjamin Cooper finishes the 110-meter high hurdles at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

      Lake Zurich's Benjamin Cooper finishes the 110-meter high hurdles at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Brannon Duffin wins the 100-meter wheelchair race at the IHSA state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

      Grayslake Central's Brannon Duffin wins the 100-meter wheelchair race at the IHSA state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Warren's Caleb Levy leads the pack in the 800-meter run at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

      Warren's Caleb Levy leads the pack in the 800-meter run at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Vernon Hills' Ryan Kuczynski battles in the 800-meter relay at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

      Vernon Hills' Ryan Kuczynski battles in the 800-meter relay at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Stevenson's Mark Hellwig Jr. in the high jump at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

      Stevenson's Mark Hellwig Jr. in the high jump at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Round Lake's Jamariel Brown starts the 400-meter dash at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

      Round Lake's Jamariel Brown starts the 400-meter dash at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Warren's Luke Wiley in the 1,600-meter run at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

      Warren's Luke Wiley in the 1,600-meter run at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, May 28, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
By Bobby Narang
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 5/28/2022 9:20 PM

CHARLESTON -- Lakes sophomore Paul Migas might have a tough act to follow.

Entering the Class 2A state track and field meet ranked in the Top 5 in the country in the pole vault, Migas lacked one vital component in his young career -- state history.

 

After injuries derailed his freshman season, Migas burst upon the Lake County scene to establish himself as an elite athlete, a designation he could hold for the years to come.

He solidified his ranking Saturday in the state finals.

Migas topped out at 4.70 meters to win the pole vault state title to become just the second individual champion in program history. Cameron Ruiz set the bar high by winning the two triple jump titles and a long jump championship in his final two years.

"The main goal was trying to break our school record, but obviously winning state was in the back of my head," Migas said. "But I wanted to really focus on my technique. I knew if I did that I could get what I want."

On the team front, Warren racked up points in several events to nearly collect the 3A state trophy, but Batavia earned 10 points in the final event -- the 1,600-meter relay -- to capture the state title with 37 points. The Blue Devils tied for second with 30 points.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Blue Devils rode numerous big-time athletes to earn the team trophy. Senior distance runner Luke Wiley, a North Carolina recruit, scored valuable points by earning second in the 3,200 meters (9:01) and third in the 1,600 meters (4:11) to cap his storied career.

"It's little bittersweet because I really wanted that title, but I'm happy with my efforts," Wiley said. "I'm happy because I had a tough year. I had pneumonia and a sinus infection, so April was pretty tough. I knew the mile was going to be a dogfight and tried to keep it honest. I feel good with 600 to go. It was a very fun, last official high school race to cap it off. I was also really happy with my first race, and tried to stay composed."

Warren's Caleb Levy scored seven points by clocking a time of 1:54 for third place in the 800 meters. He ran the anchor leg in Warren's eighth-place 1,600-meter relay.

"I was going for it in the 800," Levy said. "I decided to take the lead and tried to put on a late surge and tried to hang on, but they got me. I knew coming into the race there were some amazing guys. Those guys are very strong and fit, so I'm happy with third."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Benjamin Cooper earned a seventh-place medal in the 110-meter hurdles to account for Lake Zurich's only top-nine showing.

Round Lake notched a medal, as Jamariel Brown took ninth in the 400.

Grayslake Central's Brannon Duffin won all three of his wheelchair events to take home first place medals in the 100, 200 and 400.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 