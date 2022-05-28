Lakes sophomore Migas first in pole vault in 2A; Warren ties for second overall in 3A

CHARLESTON -- Lakes sophomore Paul Migas might have a tough act to follow.

Entering the Class 2A state track and field meet ranked in the Top 5 in the country in the pole vault, Migas lacked one vital component in his young career -- state history.

After injuries derailed his freshman season, Migas burst upon the Lake County scene to establish himself as an elite athlete, a designation he could hold for the years to come.

He solidified his ranking Saturday in the state finals.

Migas topped out at 4.70 meters to win the pole vault state title to become just the second individual champion in program history. Cameron Ruiz set the bar high by winning the two triple jump titles and a long jump championship in his final two years.

"The main goal was trying to break our school record, but obviously winning state was in the back of my head," Migas said. "But I wanted to really focus on my technique. I knew if I did that I could get what I want."

On the team front, Warren racked up points in several events to nearly collect the 3A state trophy, but Batavia earned 10 points in the final event -- the 1,600-meter relay -- to capture the state title with 37 points. The Blue Devils tied for second with 30 points.

The Blue Devils rode numerous big-time athletes to earn the team trophy. Senior distance runner Luke Wiley, a North Carolina recruit, scored valuable points by earning second in the 3,200 meters (9:01) and third in the 1,600 meters (4:11) to cap his storied career.

"It's little bittersweet because I really wanted that title, but I'm happy with my efforts," Wiley said. "I'm happy because I had a tough year. I had pneumonia and a sinus infection, so April was pretty tough. I knew the mile was going to be a dogfight and tried to keep it honest. I feel good with 600 to go. It was a very fun, last official high school race to cap it off. I was also really happy with my first race, and tried to stay composed."

Warren's Caleb Levy scored seven points by clocking a time of 1:54 for third place in the 800 meters. He ran the anchor leg in Warren's eighth-place 1,600-meter relay.

"I was going for it in the 800," Levy said. "I decided to take the lead and tried to put on a late surge and tried to hang on, but they got me. I knew coming into the race there were some amazing guys. Those guys are very strong and fit, so I'm happy with third."

Benjamin Cooper earned a seventh-place medal in the 110-meter hurdles to account for Lake Zurich's only top-nine showing.

Round Lake notched a medal, as Jamariel Brown took ninth in the 400.

Grayslake Central's Brannon Duffin won all three of his wheelchair events to take home first place medals in the 100, 200 and 400.