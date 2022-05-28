Battling back: Mundelein, Warren come from behind to earn regional titles

Mundelein walked off with its own regional title Saturday.

Tommy Stricklin's bases loaded sacrifice fly scored Michael Farina as the Mustangs rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to stun Buffalo Grove 6-5.

Drew Wellington had a triple and double and drove in pair of runs for Mundelein (25-5). Jacob Buysee also homered and had two hits and two RBI for the Mustangs, who will play Barrington Wednesday at the Stevenson Sectional.

Brody Mac and Nate Barbakoff each had two hits for Buffalo Grove (21-10), which lead 4-0 after the first inning.

Warren 11, Stevenson 9: Warren came all the way back to knock off Stevenson in 10 innings. Adam Schliz, who was 5-for-5, drove in his two runs with a key single in the top of the 10th to advance the host Blue Devils.

Warren (20-13) trailed Stevenson 7-1 after five innings and 9-5 after six innings. The Blue Devils erupted for four runs in the top of the seventh to tie thanks to Kyle Smith's three-run home and Nick Palmeiri's RBI single.

Jeremy Walton had a solo homer and Kendall Lyons was 3-for-6 for Warren.

Luca Morelli had three hits and three RBI for Stevenson (26-11).

Glenbrook South 3, Maine South 1: Glenbrook South came up with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to upend top-seeded Maine South (25-10) in the Maine East Regional. It was the first win in three attempts for Glenbrook South (17-12). Arran Barliant had the only hit for Maine South.

Evanston 2, Prospect 1: Prospect (14-17-1), which was seeded 10th, fell to second-seeded Evanston in 11 innings at Northwestern.

Loyola 2, Elk Grove 1: The Grenadiers (12-13) just couldn't come up with enough firepower to advance in the New Trier Regional. Loyola, which had just two hits, scored the eventual winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Joe Martorano had the lone hit for Elk Grove, while David Garza went five solid innings fanning five.

York 11, Schaumburg 5: York ended host Schaumburg's hopes for a regional title. York (15-16) built a 9-0 lead after three innings and the 10th-seeded Dukes held off Schaumburg (11-17). Nathan Collier led the 16th-seeded Saxons with two hits and three RBI.

Grayslake Central 2, Cary-Grove 1: Zach Hindman's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth gave second-seeded Grayslake Central (29-7) the victory. Brendan Whalen picked up the win in relief for the host Rams.

Cary-Grove (14-16-1) led 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth when Grayslake Central's Jack Gerbasi homered to center to tie the game.

Vernon Hills 4, Crystal Lake Central 3: The host Cougars (18-14) held on for their first regional title since 2014. Trailing 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Crystal Lake Central (17-14-1) scored twice before Dylan Eckrote retired the last batter to preserve the win.

Eckrote struck out seven while Joey Wizceb had two hist and two RBI, and Jake Pieper had two hits for the Cougars.

Crystal Lake South 6, Carmel 2: Crystal Lake South (16-13) built a 5-0 lead and was able to cruise to the victory at home. James Schott led Carmel (16-13) with two hits while Jon Buckley had an RBI.

Jacobs 5, Grant 3: Visiting Jacobs (21-11) pulled away from a 3-3 tie in the fifth inning to advance. Grant (20-14) trailed 3-0 in the top of the fifth but eventually tied the game, the big hit a two-run double by Carter Kay.