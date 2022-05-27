 

Boys track and field: Downers South, WW South shine in prelims

  • Downers Grove South's Shane Hosty runs in the rain in the 3,200-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.

  • Metea Valley's Jalen Johnson in the 110-meter hurdles at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.

  • Wheaton North's Davis Brumbach takes the baton from Kyle Komro in the 1,600-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.

  • Naperville Central's Samir Hussain runs in the rain in the 3,200-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.

  • Naperville Central's Samuel Barnard leads Downers Grove South's Joey Puccillo, left, and Downers Grove North's Ryan Eddington, right, in their leg of the 3,200-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.

  • York's Jackson Geiger and Hersey's Sean Safford leave the chaos of the handoff zone in the 3,200-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.

  • Naperville North teammates Danny Eloe, left, and Nathan Jacobs race in the 100-meter dash at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.

  • Downers Grove North's Vince Davero in the triple jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.

  • Naperville North's Carson Marlar leaves the blocks to start the 400-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.

  • New Trier's George Cahill leads Barrington's Joey Furlong and Naperville Centrals' Luke Noren, left, in the 1,600-meter run at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.

  • Waubonsie Valley's Brody Squires in the long jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.

  • Lake Park's Desmond Horton in the long jump at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state boys track and field championships at Eastern Illinois University on Friday, May 27, 2022.

  • Naperville Central's Foster Shelbert celebrates his come-from-behind victory anchor leg in the 1,600-meter relay at the preliminary qualifying events in the IHSA Class 3A state track and field championships Friday in Charleston.

Daily Herald Reports
Updated 5/27/2022 11:15 PM

CHARLESTON -- On an afternoon without a ray of sunshine, Batavia's Jonah Fallon turned in two electric displays on the track on Friday.

Fallon clocked the top preliminary time in the Class 3A 400-meter dash, hitting the tape in 49.13 seconds. Downers Grove South senior Elijah Reed, a Northern Illinois football signee, notched the second-fastest time (49.76). Fallon also helped Batavia's 1,600 relay punch a ticket to Saturday's finals by running the anchor leg (3 minutes, 24.42 seconds).

 

Batavia's Jalen Buckley also earned a spot in the finals in the triple jump (14.23 meters).

In the 800, Hinsdale Central's Daniel Watcke lived up to his seedings by earning the second-best time (1.56.77), while Wheaton North's Ryan Schreiner also is headed to the finals after posting a time of 1:55.01.

Downers Grove North's Roy Llewellyn had one of the best finishes of day, relying on a late push to win his heat for the second-fastest time in the 1,600 (4:13.89).

Wheaton Warrenville South's Reece Young, also a standout football player, had a strong day, notching the fifth-fastest prelim time (10.83) to make the finals. Metea Valley's Jalen Johnson, an NIU football recruit, reached the finals in the 110 hurdles in a time of 14.74, though he did not run in the 300 hurdles.

Naperville Central's Maverick Ohle set himself up for a big showing in the finals with a strong effort in the discus (54.32 meters). St. Charles North senior Paolo Gennarelli is headed to the finals in the discus and shot put, and Lake Park's Lucah Jones advanced in the discus. Teammate Desmond Horton also advanced in the triple jump and long jump.

For much more on Saturday's finals, see Sunday's sports section.

