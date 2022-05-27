Boys track and field: Downers South, WW South shine in prelims

CHARLESTON -- On an afternoon without a ray of sunshine, Batavia's Jonah Fallon turned in two electric displays on the track on Friday.

Fallon clocked the top preliminary time in the Class 3A 400-meter dash, hitting the tape in 49.13 seconds. Downers Grove South senior Elijah Reed, a Northern Illinois football signee, notched the second-fastest time (49.76). Fallon also helped Batavia's 1,600 relay punch a ticket to Saturday's finals by running the anchor leg (3 minutes, 24.42 seconds).

Batavia's Jalen Buckley also earned a spot in the finals in the triple jump (14.23 meters).

In the 800, Hinsdale Central's Daniel Watcke lived up to his seedings by earning the second-best time (1.56.77), while Wheaton North's Ryan Schreiner also is headed to the finals after posting a time of 1:55.01.

Downers Grove North's Roy Llewellyn had one of the best finishes of day, relying on a late push to win his heat for the second-fastest time in the 1,600 (4:13.89).

Wheaton Warrenville South's Reece Young, also a standout football player, had a strong day, notching the fifth-fastest prelim time (10.83) to make the finals. Metea Valley's Jalen Johnson, an NIU football recruit, reached the finals in the 110 hurdles in a time of 14.74, though he did not run in the 300 hurdles.

Naperville Central's Maverick Ohle set himself up for a big showing in the finals with a strong effort in the discus (54.32 meters). St. Charles North senior Paolo Gennarelli is headed to the finals in the discus and shot put, and Lake Park's Lucah Jones advanced in the discus. Teammate Desmond Horton also advanced in the triple jump and long jump.

For much more on Saturday's finals, see Sunday's sports section.