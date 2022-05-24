Sky celebrate 2021 championship before 95-90 win over Fever

Members of the 2021 WNBA champion Chicago Sky team celebrate Tuesday after being presented with their rings at Wintrust Arena. Pictured from left: Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot, Azura Stevens, Kahleah Copper, Ruthy Hebard, Dana Evans, head coach James Wade, strength and conditioning coach Ann Crosby, and Naperville Central legend Candace Parker with her children, Airr Larry Petrakov Parker and Lailaa Nicole Williams. Courtesy of @chicagosky

Candace Parker had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists, Azura Stevens added 15 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 95-90 on Tuesday night at Wintrust Arena.

The Sky players and coaches were honored before the game with a championship ring and banner ceremony. The Sky won its first WNBA title last October, defeating the Phoenix Mercury in four games.

Parker, coming off her second career triple-double on Sunday, also had 3 steals and 3 blocks while shooting 6 for 9 from the field.

Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists for Chicago (4-2). Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley each scored 12 and Dana Evans had 10 points.

Stevens beat the third-quarter buzzer with a basket in the lane to give Chicago a 70-65 lead. After Kelsey Mitchell pulled Indiana within 93-90 with 21.8 seconds left, Vandersloot sank 2 free throws to seal it.

Mitchell scored 25 points for Indiana (2-7), which has lost five games in a row. Victoria Vivians had 17 points and 7 rebounds, and Emily Engstler recorded her first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Mitchell and Vivians each scored 10 points in the first half to help Indiana take a 49-42 lead at the break. The Fever shot 52.6% in the first half and finished at 42%.