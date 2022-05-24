Schwindel hits 2 homers, Cubs power past Reds 11-4

Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- Frank Schwindel homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, Marcus Stroman recovered from a rough start to pitch 5 effective innings, and the Cubs rolled past the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 on Tuesday night.

Schwindel has 3 homers in the first two games of the North Siders' four-game series at Cincinnati. The Cubs have hit a major league-leading 19 homers since May 14, going deep in 10 of 11 games.

Stroman (2-4) needed 37 pitches to get through the first, allowing 4 singles and 2 runs to the first five batters. But he cruised after that, retiring 14 of his final 16 batters with two walks. He struck out eight.

Robert Gsellman worked the final 3 innings, allowing 2 runs, for his first save.

The Cubs led 3-0 in the first against Tyler Mahle (2-5) thanks to a sacrifice fly by Seiya Suzuki and Schwindel's 2-run homer.

Alfonso Rivas drove in 2 runs in the third with his first career triple to put the Cubs ahead 5-2.

Schwindel went deep against Mahle again in the Cubs' 5-run fifth, his sixth homer this season. Andrelton Simmons added a 2-run single later in the inning. Mahle was charged with a season-worst 8 runs in 4-plus innings.

Schwindel started at designated hitter after Yan Gomes was scratched with left oblique soreness. Willson Contreras was not placed on the injured list Tuesday, which was the last day the Cubs could backdate the move. Contreras is day-to-day with right hamstring tightness.