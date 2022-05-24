 

LaVine has arthroscopic surgery on left knee

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine starts a fast break during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Chicago.

    Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine starts a fast break during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 5/24/2022 7:29 PM

Bulls guard Zach LaVine underwent arthroscopic surgery on left knee on Tuesday in Los Angeles, the team announced.

This news was expected after LaVine struggled through the second half of the season on a painful left knee.

 

LaVine missed roughly 11 games due to knee pain, and a couple more with a sore back, before having to sit out the final game of the first-round playoff series at Milwaukee due to health and safety protocols.

Just before the all-star break, LaVine went to Los Angeles to see a knee specialist, getting cortisone and plasma injections. LaVine tore the ACL in his left knee in 2017, a few months before being traded from Minnesota to the Bulls.

His best month last season was December, when he averaged 27.8 points, 6.1 assists and shot 52.9% from the field. LaVine averaged 24 points and shot 46.2% after the all-star break.

He'll be an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The Bulls can offer more than any other team; a full max contract would be in the neighborhood of $210 million over five years.

