 

Girls soccer: Libertyville, Glenbrook N. advance to sectional final at Warren

  • Glenbrook North's Margy Porta gets between Fremd's Bella Scesniak, left, and goalie Sam Gary as she scores a goal during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.

      Glenbrook North's Margy Porta gets between Fremd's Bella Scesniak, left, and goalie Sam Gary as she scores a goal during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Margy Porta celebrates after scoring a goal against Fremd during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.

      Glenbrook North's Margy Porta celebrates after scoring a goal against Fremd during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Fremd's Anna Schmitt, right, makes contact with Glenbrook North's Nayia Sellas as she takes control of the ball during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.

      Fremd's Anna Schmitt, right, makes contact with Glenbrook North's Nayia Sellas as she takes control of the ball during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Though she was unable to score on the play, Glenbrook North's Margy Porta gets her foot under the ball in front of Fremd goalie Sam Gary during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.

      Though she was unable to score on the play, Glenbrook North's Margy Porta gets her foot under the ball in front of Fremd goalie Sam Gary during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Fremd's Sammie Findysz gets between Glenbrook North's Emily Masinter, left, and Kat Sellas during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.

      Fremd's Sammie Findysz gets between Glenbrook North's Emily Masinter, left, and Kat Sellas during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Fremd's Shannon Moran, right, wins the ball as she goes against Glenbrook North's Keira Lydon during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.

      Fremd's Shannon Moran, right, wins the ball as she goes against Glenbrook North's Keira Lydon during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Fremd's Kylie Williams, right, kicks the ball past Glenbrook North's Lillian Denk during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.

      Fremd's Kylie Williams, right, kicks the ball past Glenbrook North's Lillian Denk during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North goalie Maddy Noll makes a save during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal against Fremd, which was played in Gurnee Tuesday.

      Glenbrook North goalie Maddy Noll makes a save during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal against Fremd, which was played in Gurnee Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Morissa lambert kicks the ball past Fremd's Kylie Williams during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.

      Glenbrook North's Morissa lambert kicks the ball past Fremd's Kylie Williams during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Kate Leverenz, left, kicks the ball past Fremd defender Stella Varon, middle, and goalie Sam Gary to make the score 2-0 in favor of the Spartans during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.

      Glenbrook North's Kate Leverenz, left, kicks the ball past Fremd defender Stella Varon, middle, and goalie Sam Gary to make the score 2-0 in favor of the Spartans during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Kate Leverenz (20) celebrates her goal with her teammates during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal against Fremd in Gurnee Tuesday.

      Glenbrook North's Kate Leverenz (20) celebrates her goal with her teammates during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal against Fremd in Gurnee Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Ella Panek, right, celebrates her goal with teammates Nayia Sellas (5) and Margy Porta during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal against Fremd Tuesday.

      Glenbrook North's Ella Panek, right, celebrates her goal with teammates Nayia Sellas (5) and Margy Porta during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal against Fremd Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Nayia Sellas, left, leaps for the ball in front of Fremd's Anna Schmitt during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday.

      Glenbrook North's Nayia Sellas, left, leaps for the ball in front of Fremd's Anna Schmitt during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal in Gurnee Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Dani Gichner directs the ball with a header during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal against Fremd Tuesday.

      Glenbrook North's Dani Gichner directs the ball with a header during the girls Warren Class 3A sectional semifinal against Fremd Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Deerfield's Erin Emory, left, and Wauconda's Kenna Wisniewski collide going for the ball during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2.

      Deerfield's Erin Emory, left, and Wauconda's Kenna Wisniewski collide going for the ball during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • The ball rests at the back of the net as Deerfield's Riley Schimanski and Holly Deutsch, right, hug after making a goal against Wauconda goalkeeper Lilianna schmidt (1) during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2.

      The ball rests at the back of the net as Deerfield's Riley Schimanski and Holly Deutsch, right, hug after making a goal against Wauconda goalkeeper Lilianna schmidt (1) during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Wauconda goalkeeper Lillianna Schmidt makes a save as teammate Tru Pfeiffer looks on during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game against Deerfield in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2.

      Wauconda goalkeeper Lillianna Schmidt makes a save as teammate Tru Pfeiffer looks on during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game against Deerfield in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Deerfield's Erin Emory (11) heads the ball near Wauconda's Kenna Wisniewski (21) and Jordan Bodden (6) during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2.

      Deerfield's Erin Emory (11) heads the ball near Wauconda's Kenna Wisniewski (21) and Jordan Bodden (6) during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Wauconda's Kayla McCarthy (20) stretches for the ball controlled by Deerfield's Emily Fox during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2.

      Wauconda's Kayla McCarthy (20) stretches for the ball controlled by Deerfield's Emily Fox during Tuesday's Class 2A girls soccer sectional semifinal game in Wauconda. Deerfield won the game 6-2. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
By Mike Garofola
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 5/24/2022 10:17 PM

Libertyville avenged its regular season finale defeat to league rival Stevenson with a 4-1 thrashing of the No. 2 Patriots Tuesday night to advance into Friday's Class 3A Warren sectional final against top seed Glenbrook North (20-1-1) which beat Fremd earlier 3-0.

"We lost the NSC title to Stevenson but we came back to win an ever bigger, and more important (game) tonight," said senior Sally Grace Rogers, who put the finishing touches on the Wildcats (16-4-3) dominating performance.

 

"I thought for the first 18 minutes we had most of the play, but after that, it was all Libertyville, who clearly were the better team tonight," said Patriots coach PepeJon Chavez.

"When we beat them two weeks ago we were a 91/2 out of 10 in what we asked the girls to (do). Tonight it was more like 2 out of 10. We collectively did not show up in a game between two great teams."

The Patriots got the start they were looking for when Mimi VanZanten went just inside the post to claim the opener in the 10th minute. But a composed Avery Gleason, who scored twice on the night, bagged the equalizer in the 20th minute.

Dakota Lyons would use her terrific speed to chase down a ball deep in the Patriots end. After doing so, she turned and dribbled free of a pair of challengers before unloading an unstoppable shot into the far back post -- much to the delight of a raucous Wildcats faithful.

Playing in front just two minutes into the second half, the No. 3 seed Wildcats saved their best for the last half of the second period to put this contest out of reach.

Terrific combination play between Paige Gleason, Lyons and finally Jenna Krakowski ended with Avery Gleason steering in her low drive into the back of the net at 60 minutes -- leading to Rogers' header at the back post when she found herself all along to meet a Krakowski corner.

"It was great scoring four tonight, but our back line was amazing all night long, and it was a big reason why we won this game," said Lyons of Pru Babat, Riley Brennan, Audrey Brua, Stella Bechtold and Rogers, who all turned in impressive minutes in front of keeper Kate Hopma.

Glenbrook North 3, Fremd 0:

Glenbrook North scored three goals in the second half to take control of a fierce sectional semifinal and defeat No. 6 Fremd 3-0 to advance in its first sectional final in program history Friday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Vikings (12-7-3), who stunned No. 3 Warren last Friday in a shootout, came into this contest hoping to do the same. And for the first 50 minutes they gave the top-seeded Spartans (20-1-1) all they could handle until their star forward Margy Porta bagged what would be the eventual game-winner in the 54th minute.

"They are so talented, and No. 3 (Porta) has great speed and control on the ball. But I thought we fought hard and played with a lot of energy, winning most of the 50-50 balls to help slow them down," said Vikings senior Anna Schmitt.

Schmitt was a key figure along with midfield partner Kaitlyn Rodi and sophomore Gemma Gillespie, who turned in a terrific 80-minute effort, first along the back, and later when moved into the middle after the Porta opener.

"Fremd makes you play their way with their physical, nonstop play, and for us, I think we came out a little nervous today. But once we scored the first (the) game opened up for us," said Porta, who now has 21 goals on the season.

The Spartans stunned the Vikings with two quick goals to insure their victory -- the first coming from Kate Leverenz, then Ella Panek two minutes apart.

"We had a great run here at the end, we hoped to make it last longer, but we left it all out there tonight, and that's something we can be proud of," said Schmitt.

-- Mike Garofola

At Wauconda:

Deerfield and Lake Forest advanced to Friday's Class 2A sectional final. Deerfield defeated Wauconda 6-2 followed by Lake Forest shutting out St. Viator, 1-0.

