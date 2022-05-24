Boomers rally past Greys at home

The Schaumburg Boomers scored 8 unanswered runs to grab a win in Tuesday's series opener with the Empire State Greys by an 8-2 final at Wintrust Field.

The Greys opened a 2-0 lead with 3 extra-base hits in the top of the third. Schaumburg was finally able to strike against starter Johsson Arias, scoring three times in the fifth to take the lead. Brett Milazzo notched a bunt single with 1 out and moved to second on an error before stealing third. Chase Dawson knocked home Milazzo with a sacrifice fly. An error allowed the score to be tied and Clint Hardy legged out an infield hit to score Alec Craig with the go-ahead run. The Boomers tacked on a run in the sixth when Dawson singled home Aaron Singh. Four runs crossed in the bottom of the eighth to put the game away. Singh singled home a run, one came across on a wild pitch and Braxton Davidson notched a 2-run double.

Jumpei Akanuma earned his first win of the season, throwing 6 innings and allowing 2 runs on 8 hits with 4 strikeouts. Juan Pichardo, Jake Joyce and Darrell Thompson logged scoreless innings of relief to close out the win. Singh scored three times and tallied a pair of hits. Craig walked twice and scored twice. Milazzo finished with a pair of hits with Dawson and Davidson driving home two apiece.