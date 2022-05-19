 

While future remains uncertain, Cubs exec Hoyer says he has great relationship with Contreras

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly, left, talks with catcher Willson Contreras during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly, left, talks with catcher Willson Contreras during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 5/19/2022 8:15 PM

A few popular questions for the Cubs right now: Why haven't they extended the contract of catcher Willson Contreras, do they plan to, and do they plan to flip him for more prospects at the trade deadline?

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer answered none of the three when he spoke to reporters before Thursday's game at Wrigley Field. But he did have plenty of nice things to say about Contreras.

 

"Willson and I get along great," Hoyer said. "I talk to him almost every day. There's no tension there. I love the way he's playing. I think having Yan (Gomes) here is helping him in the sense that he's really fresh and we're seeing that.

"I think we kind of ran him into the ground with no DH the last few years. He's playing great. I get asked about it every single time I do the media, I give the same boring answer."

While the Cubs have won three straight series and six of their last nine games, Contreras has led the team with a .995 OPS. Backup catcher Gomes is next at .947.

"We wanted to see how this would be if he got more rest and so far, so good," Hoyer said.

Was that the final test before finishing off contract negotiations, or more of a way to boost his trade value? Hoyer wasn't saying.

"I can tell you right now it's not at all where I am mentally," he said. "I think we've spent most of our time how to put a roster together. (Manager David) Rossy and the coaches have done a great job. We've had our struggles at times, but I think the work has been good and the intention has been good. That's been the focus, I'm not really thinking about the deadline right now."

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Chicago-born rookie Suwinski homers, lifts Pirates over Cubs
Related Article
Chicago-born rookie Suwinski homers, lifts Pirates over Cubs
 
Gonzales: 'Humbled' Jenkins looking forward to statue unveiling at Wrigley Field
Related Article
Gonzales: 'Humbled' Jenkins looking forward to statue unveiling at Wrigley Field
 
Robertson off IL, hoping to pick up where he left off with Cubs
Related Article
Robertson off IL, hoping to pick up where he left off with Cubs
 
Schwindel still hitting, but Cubs fall 3-2 to Pirates
Related Article
Schwindel still hitting, but Cubs fall 3-2 to Pirates
 
Morel, Hughes both impress in minors, then do same in debuts
Related Article
Morel, Hughes both impress in minors, then do same in debuts
 
Thompson keeps Cubs roll of great starting pitching going in 7-0 win
Related Article
Thompson keeps Cubs roll of great starting pitching going in 7-0 win
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 