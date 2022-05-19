Boys track and field: St. Viator finishes 3rd at Belvidere sectional

Hampshire's Mitchell Dalby races to the finish line in the 3,200 relay during the IHSA Class 3A Huntley Boys Track and Field Sectional Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Huntley High School. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Local

Woodstock North's Chris Carreno, Genoa Kingston's Sean Abracia-Wendel and Woodstock North's Mark Duenas race to the finish Lin in the 100 meter dash during the IHSA Class 2A Belvidere Boys Track and Field Sectional Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Belvidere High School. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Local

Saint Valor's Conor Benz, Woodstock North's Mark Duenas, and Richmond-Burton's Sean Rockwell race to the finish line in the 4 x 100 meter relay during the IHSA Class 2A Belvidere Boys Track and Field Sectional Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Belvidere High School. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Local

Lakes' JP Sullivan throws the shot put during the IHSA Class 2A Belvidere Boys Track and Field Sectional Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Belvidere High School. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Local

Carmel's Devion Reynolds competes in the long jump during the IHSA Class 2A Belvidere Boys Track and Field Sectional Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Belvidere High School. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Local

Lakes' Paul Migas competes in the pole vault during the IHSA Class 2A Belvidere Boys Track and Field Sectional Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Belvidere High School. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Local

Nine days after taking the Kishwaukee River Conference boys track and field meet title, Woodstock continued its strong postseason with a narrow victory Thursday at the Class 2A Belvidere sectional.

This time, the Blue Streaks defeated crosstown rival Woodstock North by two points, 80-78, and were four points ahead of third-place St. Viator (76).

Lakes (64) finished fourth, Richmond-Burton (44) took sixth, Carmel (23) took ninth, Johnsburg (22) took 10th, Marengo (20) was 11th, Marian Central (14) was 12th, and Genoa-Kingston and Harvard tied for 13th.

Woodstock's KRC championship May 10 was the Streaks' first conference title since 1980. Coach Lisa Kunzie was not sure if Thursday's sectional championship was a first or not for the program.

"I just looked at the board the other day, and I don't think we have," Kunzie said of winning a sectional title. "The funny part is we rode the bus with Woodstock North today. That was the cool thing. The rivalry came in together, and we were that close."

Woodstock's Tim Maidment won the long jump title at 6.62 meters, followed by Carmel's Devion Reynolds (6.44) in second. Maidment is making his first state appearance.

"I've been waiting for this meet for awhile now," Maidment said. "This past week, my coaches and I've been doing a lot of long jump stuff, and that's been a huge help. We were doing a lot of work with my run up. I've been looking down at the board pretty much the entire season."

Woodstock's Jack Novelle will join Maidment at state after placing first in the high jump (1.83). Lakes' Max McGuire (1.78) also qualified.

Woodstock's Jared Kniola took second in the 110 high hurdles (16.30) to advance. Lakes' Payton Whitehead advanced in the 800 (1:59.17) with a second-place finish.

St. Viator's Michael Schumacher won the 3,200 in 9:52.48. Woodstock's Dylan Hanson took second in 10:38.91 and also qualified. Schumacher won the 1,600 (4:29.78).

Johnsburg's James Kaunas won the triple jump (13.29) to qualify in the event for the second straight year. He also qualified in the high jump last year. Taking runner-up and joining Kuenas is R-B's Tristan Rockwell (12.50).

"Definitely feeling fast on the runway, so that's always good," Kaunas said of his jump.

R-B's Landon Jacoby, Jack Martens, Dan Kalinowski and Jack Verdoni won the 4x100 relay in 43.62 and defeated Woodstock North's Chris Carreno, Devin Tumminello, Jay Randecker and Mark Duenas (43.83), who took second and also qualified.

The Rockets also won two other relays.

In the 4x200, R-B's Tristan Rockwell, Sean Rockwell, Joe Miller and Verdoni finished first with a time of 1:30.87. Woodstock North's Carreno, Tumminello, Randecker and Duenas took second (1:34.21) and also qualified.

R-B's Tristan Rockwell, Miller, Sean Rockwell and Verdoni won the 4x400 relay in 3:24.36. St. Viator's Austin Kanyuh, Alexander Madaras, Patrick Hartman and Lucas Doland took second (3:34.21).

"I just wanted to keep up with the dude in the lane to the right of me," Jacoby said of starting off the 4x100 relay. "I was in the third lane and Woodstock North had a faster time coming in, but we pulled through. Jack [Martens] pulled away with the second leg ... and Danny and [Verdoni] did what they had to do."

"We saw them [North], and it was good to have someone to push ourselves. They're a good team. They're quick."

Woodstock North's Jacob McConnell won the discus with a throw of 45.31 meters. Lakes' JP Sullivan was second (39.05) and also advanced. McConnell also made it to state in the shot put, placing second (13.82 meters). Sullivan won the shot put (15.20) for Lakes.

Lakes' Paul Miggs won the pole vault with a jump of 4.80 meters. Woodstock North's Landan Creighton (3.50) was second and also qualified. Creighton also qualified in the 300 low hurdles, taking second with a time of 42.54.

"The whole track season is built for today," Thunder coach John Fredericks said. "It culminates with today, and you're trying to get as many kids to qualify. These meets are tough, everybody is fast. We were seeded well, and we ended up finishing in second. We made a couple of moves and took people out in events that cost us some points in the hopes that we'd get a state qualifier somewhere else, and it didn't pay off."

Boylan's Rasheed Johnson won the 100 in 10.94, followed by Woodstock North's Mark Duenas (11.03), Marengo's Josh Holst (11.06) and Genoa-Kingston's Sean Abracia-Wendel (11.09), who all advanced.

Holst was hoping to go in two events: the 100 and long jump. He took third in long jump at 6.09 meters and did not make it, but redeemed himself with a third-place finish in the 100 to qualify. Holst was not even running in the fastest heat.

"I was telling myself before the race that nobody is catching me," said Holst, who set his personal best in the 100. "I just felt loose, felt good for the first time all year. Felt healthy and let it rip. It motivated me not being in the last heat. I just ran as hard as I could."

Johnsburg's Forrest Hull was second in the 400 (53.51) to advance to state.

St. Viator's Michael Calucci won the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.14, while teammate Matthew Brooks won the 200 (22.42) to qualify.