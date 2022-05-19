Boys track and field: Naperville North wins Class 3A Lockport sectional

Danny Eloe and Nathan Jacobs pushing each other at the Class 3A Lockport sectional would foreshadow how the day would go for the Huskies.

The two battled it out in the 100-meter dash, Eloe winning at 10.81 seconds and Jacobs finishing second at 10.91, but they also encouraged each other to be better, something Naperville North athletes did to win a sectional title.

"He pushes me more and I push him too," Eloe said. "We're really excited to run and compete."

Naperville North won the sectional with 99 points while Hinsdale Central finished second with 71. Lockport finished third (68), Downers Grove North (61) finished fourth while Naperville Central (59) rounded out the top-five.

The Huskies' 4x100 relay team of Carson Marlor, Eloe, Matt Pasteris and Jacobs finished at 42.14. The team's 4x200 relay team of Marlar, Eloe, Pasteris and Jacobs finished second with a time of 1:28.98 while the 4x400 team of Marlar, Brian Holmes, Muneeb Shah and Pasteris finished second at 4:23.21.

Jacobs finished second in the 200 at 22.43 while Pasteris finished second in the long jump at 6.86 meters. Gabe Ryan finished second in the 3,200 at 9:35.04.

Hinsdale Central's 4x400 team of Grant Miller, Mehlum Anjarwala, Aden Bandukwala and Daniel Watcke won at 3:21.44 while Watcke won the 800 at 1:53.77.

Jack Sauder won the pole vault 4.31 meters while Michael Prieto finished second at the high jump at 1.85 meters.

Watcke was happy to return to state after winning the state title last season in the 800.

"We just wanted to see what would happen and go for the qualifying time," Watcke said. "That was the goal: top-two."

Topher Ferris won the 3,200 for Downers Grove North at 9:33.13.

Lockport's Gabe Czako won the 110 hurdles (14.40) and 300 hurdles (38.70) after finishing second in state last season in both events.

Maxwell Maloney finished second in the 3,200 at 10:34.67 while the 4x800 team of Christopher Johnson, Alexander Johnson, Johnson Michael and Welcome Caden won the event at 8:33.81. The 4x400 relay team of Nolan Lamoureux, Erick Ramirez, Ethan Gallagher and Czako finished third at 3:23.80.

Jalen Falcon finished third in the long jump (6.83 meters) to earn a berth for the Porters.

Czako has been working all season to get back to state and is excited to get a chance at first again.

"It means a lot," Czako said. "I've been training all season, so to perform here and get the first, it means a lot to me."