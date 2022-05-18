Fire, Red Bulls battle to 3-3 tie

HARRISON, N.J. -- Chicago Fire FC (2-5-5, 11 points) battled the New York Red Bulls (5-2-5, 20 points) to a 3-3 draw Wednesday at Red Bull Arena. Three players scored for the Fire as the team matched its season-high for goals scored in a game, with Chris Mueller and Wyatt Omsberg notching their first goals for the Club, while midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri tallied his third of the campaign.

After an evenly contested start to the first half, the Red Bulls took the lead off a penalty kick from midfielder Lewis Morgan in the 20th minute to take an early 1-0 lead.

The Fire would even the score in the 38th minute from a goal in open play. The play started when Shaqiri lofted a ball over the top to an onrushing Mueller. The Schaumburg native combined with midfielder Brian Gutiérrez, who immediately played it back to Mueller for a point-blank shot in the roof of the net.

Chicago would get off to a racing start to start the second half, as Omsberg scored his first MLS goal in the 49th minute. Omsberg was able to find the scoresheet after forward Jhon Durán flicked Shaqiri's corner kick to the far post, where Omsberg headed the ball into the back of the net from close range.

With an assist on Wyatt Omsberg's goal tonight, Durán (18 years, 156 days) became the youngest player in Club history to record goal contributions in consecutive matches.

In the final 32 minutes, the two teams would combine for 3 additional goals. In the 58th minute, the Red Bulls managed to level the score when Cameron Harper's powerful shot went through the hands of goalkeeper Gaga Slonina.

Responding to NYRB's equalizer, the Fire appeared to win the contest in the 89th minute when Shaqiri reacted to a loose ball in the box and carefully slotted his shot into the bottom corner.

However, as the end-to-end action ensued, the Red Bulls would add a third in the first minute of second half stoppage time when Omir Fernandez found Patryk Klimala for a late equalizer.