Bulls' Dosunmu named to all-rookie second team
Updated 5/18/2022 7:46 PM
Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was named to the NBA's all-rookie second team, the league announced Wednesday. The South Side native, who starred at Illinois, averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 assists this season, starting 40 games in place of the injured Lonzo Ball.
The first team included rookie of the year winner Scottie Barnes from Toronto, Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Cleveland's Evan Mobley, Orlando's Franz Wagner and Houston's Jalen Green. Joining Dosunmu on the second team are New Orleans' Herbert Jones, Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey, Denver's Bones Hyland and Indiana's Chris Duarte. Dosunmu and Jones were second-round picks.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.