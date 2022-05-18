Bulls' Dosunmu named to all-rookie second team

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu brings the ball up court against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was named to the NBA's all-rookie second team, the league announced Wednesday. The South Side native, who starred at Illinois, averaged 8.8 points and 3.3 assists this season, starting 40 games in place of the injured Lonzo Ball.

The first team included rookie of the year winner Scottie Barnes from Toronto, Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Cleveland's Evan Mobley, Orlando's Franz Wagner and Houston's Jalen Green. Joining Dosunmu on the second team are New Orleans' Herbert Jones, Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey, Denver's Bones Hyland and Indiana's Chris Duarte. Dosunmu and Jones were second-round picks.