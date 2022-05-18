9-0 run not good enough as Sky fall in Seattle

SEATTLE -- Candace Parker scored the final 7 points in a 9-0 Sky run to close out the game, but Chicago fell Wednesday night in Seattle, 74-71.

Seattle led 74-62 after Gabby Williams' 3-pointer with 2:28 remaining. The Sky (2-2) had the ball and a chance to win with 9.1 seconds left, but Allie Quigley misfired on a 22-footer on the game's final shot.

Ezi Magbegor scored 21 points and Breanna Stewart added 13 for the Storm (2-3).

Magbegor added 6 rebounds and 4 assists, and Stewart had 4 steals.

Azura Stevens led the Sky with 18 points. Parker finished with 11 points and 9 rebounds. Emma Meesseman and Courtney Vandersloot scored 11 apiece. Vandersloot added 12 assists.