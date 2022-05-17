Thompson keeps Cubs roll of great starting pitching going in 7-0 win

Keegan Thompson combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and the Cubs shut out he Pittsburgh Pirates for the second straight game, a 7-0 win that extended their winning streak to a season-best four. Associated Press

Don't look now but the Cubs' starting rotation seems to be rounding into form.

Kyle Hendricks allowed 1 run in his last two starts; Justin Steele mowed down 10 Diamondbacks on Sunday; and Wade Miley gave up just 1 hit in 7 innings to the Pirates on Monday.

Keegan Thompson kept the train rolling Tuesday by scattering 4 hits in 5 innings during a 7-0 victory over Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field.

"It's cool to feed off that," Miley said after Monday's 9-0 win over the Pirates. "You just want to continue to keep that streak going and whoever's next get in there and do the same thing. That's how you go on little runs and it's fun to be a part of."

The Cubs are certainly on a run now, having gone 6-2 in their last eight games to improve to 15-20.

Thompson made his second start after 7 relief appearances and lowered his ERA to 1.41.

He ran into trouble in the fourth when Daniel Vogelbach hit his first career triple in his 1,218th plate appearance. The inning ended, however, when right fielder Seiya Suzuki threw out a tagging Vogelbach at the plate. The benches -- and bullpens -- cleared after a clumsy scene at home plate with Vogelbach and Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Things got testy when Vogelbach tossed Contreras' catcher's mask after Contreras appeared to say something to the Pirates' DH.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Jonathan Villar's home run to left-center and broke the game open with a 5-run fourth. Pittsburgh fielders misplayed three balls during the frame, although the Pirates were only charged with 1 error.

After Contreras reached on an error by SS Rodolfo Castro, Ian Happ lifted a towering pop up to third. Pittsburgh's Michael Chavis failed to make the play, however, and Happ was safe with a single.

Suzuki then roped a 2-run double to left, Alfonso Rivas walked and Frank Schwindel doubled down the left-field line to make it 4-0. Villar made it 5-0 when 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo fumbled a grounder, and Ildemaro Vargas made it 6-0 by reaching on a fielder's choice.

Left-hander Brandon Hughes made his major-league debut for the Cubs, coming on in the sixth inning to relieve Daniel Norris (right Achilles soreness). Hughes struck out five and walked one in 1⅔ innings He became the first pitcher in the modern era to record five-plus outs in his debut with all of them coming on strikeouts.

The Cubs are dealing with all sorts of roster turnover, injuries and COVID situations of late. This has some looking to the future as players like Hughes, Rivas and Christopher Morel (who homered in the eighth inning Tuesday) begin to make their presence felt -- but manager David Ross wants everyone to remember the road back to consistent winning could be a long one.

"(We'll) continue to harp on: How do we compete today? How do we win today? How do we help each other out today?" Ross said. "The championship teams I've been on it's not a big-picture focus. We're gonna bring our lunch pail to work today and try to win today. ...

"Even after a little bit of a slow start these guys are still winning, losing -- (playing in) close games (or) getting blown out, blowing other teams out -- it's the same attitude every single day in the dugout and on the field."

The Pirates (15-21) have been outscored 40-4 in their last four games at Wrigley Field.