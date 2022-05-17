After impressing in minors, Hughes and Morel hope to do same with Cubs

The Cubs made a couple of interesting roster moves Tuesday when they recalled Christopher Morel from Double-A Tennessee and selected LHP Brandon Hughes from Triple-A Iowa.

Here's a look at each player's story:

• The 26-year-old Hughes was selected as an outfielder by the Cubs in the 16th round of the 2017 draft out of Michigan State. Two years later, as spring training was winding down, Hughes had a blunt conversation with Jaron Madison, the director of player development.

"He said there wasn't going to be any at-bats for me anywhere in the system, so I could either get my release papers or become a pitcher," Hughes said.

Not wanting his major-league dream to die, Hughes went to work. He already had a solid 89-92 mph fastball, but his "loopy" curveball was in the low 70s.

"And it got hit," Hughes said, laughing.

Hughes worked on picking up speed on his fastball (it now hits 91-94), improving his changeup and developing a sweeping slider.

The transition was hardly easy, but Hughes drew inspiration from watching teammate Scott Effross go from an overhand pitcher to a side-armer.

"Just saw how he went about his business," Hughes said. "It was a huge switch for him. Gave me confidence that, 'Hey. He's going through a switch so what's different about me? I'm ready for this switch.'"

Hughes had a 0.00 ERA in 10 relief appearances for Iowa and Tennessee. He allowed just 5 hits, walked three and struck out 22 in 16⅔ innings.

Hughes said he wouldn't be nervous if manager David Ross called on him, which is exactly what happened when Daniel Norris had to leave in the sixth inning Tuesday with right achilles soreness. Hughes began with a 2-0 count on Josh VanMeter and ended up walking the Pirates' leadoff hitter (although it was charged to Norris).

Hughes then settled in and struck out Bryan Reynolds and Ben Gamel with his signature slider.

Hughes also recorded 3 more strikeouts in the seventh inning.

• Morel made quite an impression during batting practice Tuesday by belting several balls deep into the bleachers. One hit the scoreboard in left field.

"Swinging the bat really well right now," Ross said. "Has a dynamic skill set. Some power, some speed and really versatile."

Morel was signed as an international free agent in August 2015 out of the Dominican Republic. He hit .306 with 5 doubles, a triple, 7 home runs and 20 RBI in 28 games for Tennessee.

"My mom was crying," the 22-year-old Morel said when asked for his parents' reactions. "My father is not like (that), but he was really happy."

Morel has played 18 games in center field, six at shortstop and four at third base. Moving around apparently doesn't stress the young man out, either.

"For me every position is the same," Morel said. "Just catch the ball and good throw."

Morel got into Tuesday's 7-0 win over Pittsburgh as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and launched a solo home run to left field on a 3-2 count. He became the first Cub to homer in his first at-bat since Willson Contreras on June 19, 2016.

Around the horn:

The Cubs placed OF Jason Heyward on the injured list with no designation, which means he is dealing with COVID. ... Marcus Stroman (COVID) threw a bullpen session Tuesday. Manager David Ross hopes the righty can rejoin the starting rotation soon. ... LHP Conner Menez was optioned to Iowa.