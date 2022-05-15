Red Stars fall in San Diego

The Chicago Red Stars fell 2-1 Sunday to the San Diego Wave in the team's first trip out west to face the new club. Rookie Ava Cook scored the Red Stars' lone goal, her first as a professional.

With a depleted roster due to injury, the Red Stars' younger players stepped up to play big minutes. In total, five rookies made appearances Sunday.

Alex Morgan and Kaleigh Riehl scored for San Diego.

Cook's goal was the first scored against San Diego so far this season.