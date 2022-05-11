Fox girls track and field honor roll
The top-five running times and field-event marks among individuals and relay teams.
Each event listed includes the automatic state-qualifying standard for Class 1A, 2A and 3A, respectively.
Returning all-state athletes and relay teams in their specialty events are duly noted.
Times and marks represent the finest performances of the regular season and include multi-team competitions only; no dual-meet results are included.
100: 12.95, 12.69, 12.49
Melissa Aninagyei-Bonsu, Huntley, sr., 12.25; Alex Johnson, Huntley, jr., 3A sixth, 12.26; Essie Newburn, Batavia, sr., 12.46; Ava Miedema, St. Charles North, fr., 12.64; Victoria Evtimov, Huntley, so., 12.67.
200: 26.89, 26.13, 25.72
Newburn, Batavia, 25.86; Zoe Littlejohn, West Aurora, sr., 25.97; Miedema, St. Charles North, 26.06; Loreal Wilson, South Elgin, sr., 26.16; Karolina Ryzka, Hampshire, sr., 26.23.
400: 62.04, 60.26, 59.18
Bridget Hecker, Geneva, fr., 58.8; Newburn, Batavia, 60.02; Isa Orozco, Aurora Central Catholic, jr., 60.17; Amelia Bellizzi, St, Charles East, sr., 60.4; Avery Littlejohn, West Aurora, fr., 61.12.
800: 2:27.56, 2:23.23; 2:19.49
Orozco, Aurora Central Catholic, 2:17.37; Katrina Schlenker, Batavia, sr., 2:18.04; Naomi Ruff, South Elgin, sr., 3A ninth, 2:19.28; Amelia Bellizzi, St. Charles East, sr., 2:19.94; Gia Klasa, St. Charles East, sr., 2:22.01.
1600: 5:36.9, 5:24.45, 5:08.14
Schlenker, Batavia, 3A sixth, 4:56.15; Bre Burak, Huntley, jr., 5:07.11; Ruff, South Elgin, 3A ninth, 5:07.2; Lianna Surtz, Rosary, sr., 2A sixth, 5:06.84; Heather Durrant, Larkin, jr., 5:10.66.
3200: 12:19.89, 11:45.93, 11:07.39
Schlenker, Batavia, 10:35.09; Surtz, Rosary, 2A fourth, 10:40.1; Burak, Huntley, 11:05.53; Jenna Buchanan, Bartlett, sr., 11:06.06; Isabella Gonzalez, Crystal Lake South, jr., 11:22.17.
110 hurdles: 16.53, 15.97, 15.49
Lindsey Kownick, Cary-Grove, jr., 15.98; Katie Kempff, St. Charles East, sr., 16.00; Mary Dietz, Rosary, sr., 16.38; Taylor Casey, Huntley, so., 16.75; Mya Bajramovic, Cary-Grove, sr., 17.03.
300 hurdles: 48.74; 47.69, 46.69
Natalie Grimaldo, St. Charles East, sr., 46.73; Ashley Ciezaldo, Crystal Lake South, sr., 48.9l; Kate Aniolkowski, Cary-Grove, so., 49.36; Dietz, Rosary, 49.37; Emee McHugh, Batavia, fr., 49.7.
400 relay: 51.7, 50.07; 49.2
Huntley, 48.69; Batavia, 49.32; Cary-Grove, 50.88; West Aurora, 51.15; Geneva, 51.29.
800 relay: 1:50.82, 1:47.64, 1:44.87
Huntley, 1:45.13; Batavia, 1:45.38; South Elgin, 1:47.22; Geneva, 1:48.93; Hampshire, 1:49.02.
1600 relay: 4:17.79, 4:10.59, 4:04.32
Batavia, 4:02.63; St. Charles East, 4:07.89; Huntley, 4:09.74; Crystal Lake South, 4:11.37; Burlington Central, 4:13.59.
3200 relay: 10:31.87, 10:09.59, 9:36.93
St. Charles East, 9:40.45; Crystal Lake South, 9:56.58; Batavia, 9:57.35; Rosary, !0:07.55; South Elgin, 10:09.83.
Shot put: 36-0, 36-7, 38-7
Alex Baumann, Batavia, sr., 37-9.25; Angelina Romano, Geneva, sr., 36-5; Tiana Foreman, Burlington Central, jr. 36-2.5; Tealyn Kamp, Dundee-Crown, sr., 36-0; Olivia Rohlman, Kaneland, sr., 34-5.
Discus: 111-8, 112-3, 119-1
Rohlman, Kaneland, 126-1; Foreman, Burlington Central, 124-1; Amanda Melton, Burlington Central, sr., 124-.5; Kamp, Dundee-Crown, 119-1; Marisa Janecek, Kaneland, 110-2.
High jump: 5-0, 5-1, 5-3
Paige Greenhagel, Burlington Central, jr., 5-4.75; Ryzka, Hampshire, 5-4.75; Natalie Buratczuk, St. Charles North, sr., 3A third, 5-4.5; Kempff, St. Charles East, 5-4.5; Meghann Hartmann, Batavia, sr., 5-3.
Long jump: 16-5, 17-1, 17-7
Alex Johnson, Huntley, 3A first, 20-1; Dominique Johnson, Huntley, fr., 18-3; Lillian Feinberg, Rosary, fr., 18-1.5; Greenhagel, Burlington Central, 18-.5; Bridget Kosky, Batavia, jr., 17-6.5.
Triple jump: 33-11, 34-11, 36-5
Alex Johnson, Huntley, 40-7; D. Johnson, Huntley, 40-1; Aninagyei-Bonsu, Huntley, 37-8; Kempff, St. Charles East, 36-1; Sarah Caldwell, Elgin, sr., 35-11.
Pole vault: 9-0, 9-9, 10-3
Megan Schulhof, Batavia, sr., 11-5; Libby Saloga, Rosary, 2A second, 11-2.5; Jessica Phillip, Kaneland, jr., 10-10; Tia Brennan, Kaneland, jr., 10-8; Cora Heller, Kaneland, so., 10-2.