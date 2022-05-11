Fox girls track and field honor roll

The top-five running times and field-event marks among individuals and relay teams.

Each event listed includes the automatic state-qualifying standard for Class 1A, 2A and 3A, respectively.

Returning all-state athletes and relay teams in their specialty events are duly noted.

Times and marks represent the finest performances of the regular season and include multi-team competitions only; no dual-meet results are included.

100: 12.95, 12.69, 12.49

Melissa Aninagyei-Bonsu, Huntley, sr., 12.25; Alex Johnson, Huntley, jr., 3A sixth, 12.26; Essie Newburn, Batavia, sr., 12.46; Ava Miedema, St. Charles North, fr., 12.64; Victoria Evtimov, Huntley, so., 12.67.

200: 26.89, 26.13, 25.72

Newburn, Batavia, 25.86; Zoe Littlejohn, West Aurora, sr., 25.97; Miedema, St. Charles North, 26.06; Loreal Wilson, South Elgin, sr., 26.16; Karolina Ryzka, Hampshire, sr., 26.23.

400: 62.04, 60.26, 59.18

Bridget Hecker, Geneva, fr., 58.8; Newburn, Batavia, 60.02; Isa Orozco, Aurora Central Catholic, jr., 60.17; Amelia Bellizzi, St, Charles East, sr., 60.4; Avery Littlejohn, West Aurora, fr., 61.12.

800: 2:27.56, 2:23.23; 2:19.49

Orozco, Aurora Central Catholic, 2:17.37; Katrina Schlenker, Batavia, sr., 2:18.04; Naomi Ruff, South Elgin, sr., 3A ninth, 2:19.28; Amelia Bellizzi, St. Charles East, sr., 2:19.94; Gia Klasa, St. Charles East, sr., 2:22.01.

1600: 5:36.9, 5:24.45, 5:08.14

Schlenker, Batavia, 3A sixth, 4:56.15; Bre Burak, Huntley, jr., 5:07.11; Ruff, South Elgin, 3A ninth, 5:07.2; Lianna Surtz, Rosary, sr., 2A sixth, 5:06.84; Heather Durrant, Larkin, jr., 5:10.66.

3200: 12:19.89, 11:45.93, 11:07.39

Schlenker, Batavia, 10:35.09; Surtz, Rosary, 2A fourth, 10:40.1; Burak, Huntley, 11:05.53; Jenna Buchanan, Bartlett, sr., 11:06.06; Isabella Gonzalez, Crystal Lake South, jr., 11:22.17.

110 hurdles: 16.53, 15.97, 15.49

Lindsey Kownick, Cary-Grove, jr., 15.98; Katie Kempff, St. Charles East, sr., 16.00; Mary Dietz, Rosary, sr., 16.38; Taylor Casey, Huntley, so., 16.75; Mya Bajramovic, Cary-Grove, sr., 17.03.

300 hurdles: 48.74; 47.69, 46.69

Natalie Grimaldo, St. Charles East, sr., 46.73; Ashley Ciezaldo, Crystal Lake South, sr., 48.9l; Kate Aniolkowski, Cary-Grove, so., 49.36; Dietz, Rosary, 49.37; Emee McHugh, Batavia, fr., 49.7.

400 relay: 51.7, 50.07; 49.2

Huntley, 48.69; Batavia, 49.32; Cary-Grove, 50.88; West Aurora, 51.15; Geneva, 51.29.

800 relay: 1:50.82, 1:47.64, 1:44.87

Huntley, 1:45.13; Batavia, 1:45.38; South Elgin, 1:47.22; Geneva, 1:48.93; Hampshire, 1:49.02.

1600 relay: 4:17.79, 4:10.59, 4:04.32

Batavia, 4:02.63; St. Charles East, 4:07.89; Huntley, 4:09.74; Crystal Lake South, 4:11.37; Burlington Central, 4:13.59.

3200 relay: 10:31.87, 10:09.59, 9:36.93

St. Charles East, 9:40.45; Crystal Lake South, 9:56.58; Batavia, 9:57.35; Rosary, !0:07.55; South Elgin, 10:09.83.

Shot put: 36-0, 36-7, 38-7

Alex Baumann, Batavia, sr., 37-9.25; Angelina Romano, Geneva, sr., 36-5; Tiana Foreman, Burlington Central, jr. 36-2.5; Tealyn Kamp, Dundee-Crown, sr., 36-0; Olivia Rohlman, Kaneland, sr., 34-5.

Discus: 111-8, 112-3, 119-1

Rohlman, Kaneland, 126-1; Foreman, Burlington Central, 124-1; Amanda Melton, Burlington Central, sr., 124-.5; Kamp, Dundee-Crown, 119-1; Marisa Janecek, Kaneland, 110-2.

High jump: 5-0, 5-1, 5-3

Paige Greenhagel, Burlington Central, jr., 5-4.75; Ryzka, Hampshire, 5-4.75; Natalie Buratczuk, St. Charles North, sr., 3A third, 5-4.5; Kempff, St. Charles East, 5-4.5; Meghann Hartmann, Batavia, sr., 5-3.

Long jump: 16-5, 17-1, 17-7

Alex Johnson, Huntley, 3A first, 20-1; Dominique Johnson, Huntley, fr., 18-3; Lillian Feinberg, Rosary, fr., 18-1.5; Greenhagel, Burlington Central, 18-.5; Bridget Kosky, Batavia, jr., 17-6.5.

Triple jump: 33-11, 34-11, 36-5

Alex Johnson, Huntley, 40-7; D. Johnson, Huntley, 40-1; Aninagyei-Bonsu, Huntley, 37-8; Kempff, St. Charles East, 36-1; Sarah Caldwell, Elgin, sr., 35-11.

Pole vault: 9-0, 9-9, 10-3

Megan Schulhof, Batavia, sr., 11-5; Libby Saloga, Rosary, 2A second, 11-2.5; Jessica Phillip, Kaneland, jr., 10-10; Tia Brennan, Kaneland, jr., 10-8; Cora Heller, Kaneland, so., 10-2.