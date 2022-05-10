Cubs take Miley off the injured list, put Madrigal and Hermosillo on it

The Cubs took left-handed starter Wade Miley off the 10-day injured list, and he will make his first start of the season Tuesday night against the Padres in San Diego.

Also Tuesday, the Cubs placed infielder Nick Madrigal on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a low back strain. He will be joined on the list by outfielder Michael Hermosillo, retroactive to May 8, with a left quadriceps strain.

Ildemaro Vargas was called up from Iowa for his third go-round with the Cubs. He is hitting .279 with 1 homer and 7 RBI is 25 games for the Triple-A club.

Right-handed pitched Adrian Sampson was designated for assignment to accommodate Vargas on the 40-man roster.