 

Cubs pitcher Stroman scratched from Sunday's start

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • The Cubs scratched pitcher Marcus Stroman from his Sunday start. Justin Steele will step in against the Dodgers.

    The Cubs scratched pitcher Marcus Stroman from his Sunday start. Justin Steele will step in against the Dodgers.

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 5/8/2022 4:29 PM

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday against the Dodgers.

There was no injury designation to go along with the move, which means Stroman can be reactivated at any time. It also suggests it was due to a positive COVID test, but the team does not confirm those details.

 

Stroman hadn't pitched since last Sunday, when he led the Cubs to a victory in Milwaukee by tossing 7 scoreless innings.

Justin Steele will step in and start Sunday against the Dodgers at Wrigley Field. Earlier this week, he was slated to work Saturday's game, but when Friday's rain out created a doubleheader Saturday, the Cubs decided to save him for Monday in San Diego. Now Kyle Hendricks will start against the Padres.

In other moves, first baseman Frank Schwindel was sent to Triple A Iowa. Schwindel is hitting .209 and before the game, manager David Ross said the team wants to let Schwindel work on some things and expressed confidence he'd be back with the Cubs before too long.

Right-handed pitcher Adrian Sampson was called up from Iowa.

