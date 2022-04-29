Wright's making instant impact at Wheaton Warrenville S.

Presley Wright is a bit of a rarity.

Wright, Wheaton Warrenville's South freshman pitcher, can be considered within some elite company.

"Presley has been a total bright spot," Tigers coach Jeff Pawlak said following his team's 9-1 win over visiting Batavia on Thursday. "In 12 years over here, I think she's our third freshman been up [on varsity]. So, she's done a really nice job.

"She has competed pitching. She's stepped in as an outfielder. I think she's more of an infielder down the line, but she's done a nice job over here. She's been a really good addition to the team."

Wright kept the Batavia (4-11, 2-4) bats quiet after giving up a first inning solo home run to Elly Reynolds. The Bulldogs picked up just three singles and Katie Schroeder reached on a dropped third strike in the seventh the rest of the way in Wright's complete-game effort.

"I just love the game. That's what I want to do with pretty much the rest of my life," said Wright, who struck out three and issued two walks. "I'm so thankful to be able to be on the varsity team and on the South program at all because [it's] a great program. I just really love being on this team and the girls make it even better."

Growing up, Wright balanced soccer and softball before ultimately sticking with the later into high school.

"Now, I have a family as my team," Wright said. "I just cannot even imagine myself really quitting."

The Tigers (10-7, 3-3) evened up the score 1-1 on Katie Jensen's RBI sacrifice fly in the second inning. Wright then helped her own cause in the following at-bat with a two-run single for a 3-1 Tigers' lead.

Maddie Pool smashed a solo shot to lead off WW South's third, when 11 batters came to the plate.

The Tigers loaded the bases for Jensen, who socked a two-run double. Following a walk to Wright, that ended Batavia pitcher Emma Abbate's afternoon at 2 1/2 innings pitched.

In a difficult relief situation, Olivia Stark surrendered a three-run home run to Parker Leonard on her first pitch, which ballooned the Tigers' lead to 9-1.

"[Leonard] has been great," Pawlak said. "She's a sophomore. She's one of the other freshmen up last year. She's been absolutely outstanding. She's a quiet leader. She just exudes confidence. She is going to be a kid to follow her junior and senior year for sure."

Batavia's best scoring opportunity the rest of the game came in the fourth inning when Leah Puttin reached on a walk and managed to steal both second and third. Wright, though, retired the next three batters to end the threat.

Batavia's offense appears to be a bit uneven on a game-by-game basis. Entering Thursday, the Bulldogs were outscored 24-0 in two games combined in losses to Glenbard North and St. Charles East earlier in the week. But they were able to earn a 14-12 win over Geneva last Monday.

"We've faced good pitching," Batavia coach Torry Pryor said of the recent stretch. "And, sometimes, I think we just press to do big things. Sometimes, it can be up and down.

"We have some young pitching. A lot of it is first-year or second-year varsity pitching, and they're out there battling every day."