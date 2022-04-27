 

Giannis bowls over Bulls in Game 5 to end their season, 116-100

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
    The shorthanded Bulls didn't figure to have much of a chance at extending their first-round playoff series Wednesday. They lost Game 5 in Milwaukee to officially end a once promising season. Associated Press

 
Updated 4/27/2022 8:56 PM

A once promising Bulls season went out with a whimper Wednesday as they dropped a 116-100 decision at Milwaukee and lost their first-round playoff series 4-1.

There wasn't much optimism after the Bulls got rocked twice at the United Center last weekend, but then they had to play without Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) and Alex Caruso (concussion). The Bucks had their way right away, pounding the ball inside to open a 49-20 advantage in the second quarter.

 

The Bulls actually got back into it. Trailing by 11 early in the third, Nikola Vucevic missed a 3-pointer that could have pulled them within single digits. On the other end, Javonte Green got a steal, but his quick outlet pass was stolen, the Bucks ended up with a 5-on-3 and Bobby Portis drained a wide-open 3-pointer to end the momentum.

Without LaVine, the Bucks decided to throw everyone they could at DeMar DeRozan. He didn't force the issue and finished with 11 points on 5 of 10 shooting.

They also launched 3-pointers as if their playoff lives depended on it, going 15-for-52. The Bulls' regular season high for 3-point attempts was 40.

Giannis Antetokounmpo knocked the Bulls around on the way to 33 points. Vucevic finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds, Patrick Williams led with 23 points and Coby White added 17.

The Bulls will head into the offseason with LaVine a free agent and limited means to add players. They do hold the No. 18 pick in the draft.

