Softball: Barrington takes MSL showdown over Fremd

Fremd's Eva Dernis pulls in the ball to get Barrington's Amanda Glowacki (2) out at first base during Monday's softball game in Barrington. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Barrington's Teagan Buckley (33) hit a double and looks to teammates in the dugout after getting on base during Monday's softball game against Fremd in Barrington. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Fremd's Anna Poss tags out Barrington's Ellie Wintringer (14) at second base during Monday's softball game in Barrington. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

The ball was just a bit out of reach for Fremd's Ava Jordan who stretches to try and catch a Barrington hit to left field during Monday's softball game in Barrington. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Fremd's Anna Poss (8) slides safely into second as Barrington's Lexi Thomas applies the tag during Monday's softball game in Barrington. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Barrington's Ainsley Muno (23) hit a 2-run homer in the third inning against Fremd and gets kudos from teammates Emma Kavanagh (18) and Ellie Wintringer during Monday's softball game in Barrington. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Two state softball powers from the Mid-Suburban League put their talents on display Monday at the Fields of Dreams in Barrington.

The state's No. 5 ranked Class 4A team Barrington hosted No. 16 Fremd in the first of two MSL West showdowns.

Both teams came in with undefeated conference marks.

When junior Allie Goodwin threw her final pitch for her ninth strikeout of the game, the Fillies (16-3) remained perfect at 6-0 with a 7-2 triumph over the Vikings (10-4, 3-1).

Goodwin (14-3) started the game just as sharp, retiring the side in the first inning with three called strikeouts.

"She looked sharp and she looked very, very intensely competitive today," said Barrington coach Perry Peterson. "We have a lot to be proud of what Allie did in the game."

Goodwin was proud of her teammates who gave her the backing she needed.

Juniors Ainsley Muno (third inning) and Nikki Vojack (fifth inning) each smacked 2-run homers and sophomore No. 3 hitter Emma Kavanagh clubbed a 2-run single to right in the first inning for a 2-0 lead.

Senior Teagan Buckley's bases-loaded RBI groundout in the bottom of the sixth made it 7-2.

Goodwin then used two strikeouts and a fly out to center fielder Mimi Cline to complete her 6-hitter.

"I really worked with coach 'P' (Peterson) on calling pitches and mixing it up a lot," Goodwin said. "And Ainsley (Muno) did a great job behind the plate, protecting the ball. Ainsley and Nikki did a great job with their homers.

"Fremd is always a good matchup and we're excited to see them down the road. We're really happy that we had a really great team win and that we're ahead in the MSL (West) for now."

Muno (2-for-3 with 2 RBI and a walk) now has a team-high 10 homers while it was No. 2 for Vojack who was robbed of second hit by a nice running catch by left fielder Ava Jordan in the third inning.

Other multiple hitters for Barrington were Brynn Nevers (2-for-4), Goodwin (2-for-4) and first baseman Kavanagh (2-for-3, hit by pitch, 2 RBI). Ellie Wintringer, Buckley (double), Amanda Glowacki and Lexi Thomas also hit safely.

"It was two undefeated teams in the MSL," Peterson said. "The rivalry between Barrington and Fremd is unmatched. It's just amazing. The softball tradition at the two schools is just terrific. It's been that way for years. It's just a real joy to play the Vikings because we always know they'll be so competitive, work hard and make it a great game."

Junior shortstop Anna Poss had a great game for the Vikings, going 3-for-3 with 2 doubles from the cleanup spot.

"Anna has been pressing a little and trying to make adjustments at the plate," said Fremd coach Josh Teschner. "She found herself frustrated on Saturday but she reset her mind and got herself ready for this game and had a phenomenal 3-for-3 day against a great Barrington team."

Catcher Ryanne Goodwin (2-for-3) had both the RBI for Fremd with a 1-run double off the right field fence in the second inning that got Fremd to within 2-1 and an RBI single to right that fell in front of a diving Glowacki in the top of the sixth.

The Vikings' other hit was a sharp single to left by Kayln McCarthy with two outs in the top of the seventh.

Senior Gina Dudley (6-2) went the first 4 2/3 innings for Fremd and sophomore Lauren Graham the final 1 1/3.

Barrington loaded the bases in the sixth but Graham escaped by just giving up 1 run.

"She at least gave us a chance and did a really nice job in that moment there," Teschner said.

"Overall, it took us two innings to adjust and by the time we did, Barrington had a lot of momentum going its way. Then you start pressing. You're swinging at pitches you normally wouldn't and not swinging at pitches that you know you should be attacking."