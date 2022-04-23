Ex-Kane County Cougar Miguel Cabrera takes up and down path to 3,000 hits

Miguel Cabrera is among a handful of former Kane County Cougars greats featured in the team's offices at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. Courtesy of the Kane County Cougars

Miguel Cabrera in his rookie year in Geneva for the Kane County Cougars. Courtesy of the Kane County Cougars

Miguel Cabrera as a rookie for the Kane County Cougars in 2001. Courtesy of the Kane County Cougars

Miguel Cabrera is greeted by Colorado Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias after his 3,000th career hit Saturday afternoon. Associated Press

Miguel Cabrera celebrates his 3,000th career hit in the first inning Saturday against Colorado in Detroit. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera connects for his 3,000th hit during the first inning Saturday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies in Detroit. Associated Press

In 2001, Miguel Cabrera was a raw, talented member of the Kane County Cougars working his way up in the then-Florida Marlins' minor league system.

Only 17 at the start of his second professional season, the Venezuelan struggled at shortstop (32 errors in 98 games) and managed modest offensive numbers (.268 average, seven home runs in 422 at bats) at the Class A level.

His promise was such that he was a shoo-in for the Futures Game at Safeco Field in Seattle that July. There, a few days before Major League Baseball's All-Star Game, Cabrera played on the World roster while his Cougars teammate, 19-year-old Adrian Gonzalez, played on a squad of American players.

At the time, Cougars hitting coach Matt Winters was not going out on a limb when he declared, "Anything can happen with those two. The potential's unlimited there."

Indeed, Gonzalez went on to appear in five All-Star Games and smash more than 300 home runs and 2,000 hits in a sterling 15-year Major League career.

Cabrera, meanwhile, has accomplished even greater things -- the latest occurring Saturday.

In the first inning of the opening game of the Tigers' doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies, Cabrera became the 33rd player in MLB history to reach 3,000 hits when he singled against fellow Venezuelan Antonio Senzatela.

A familiar career arc

Since playing at Elfstrom Stadium in Geneva, Cabrera's arc has taken a course similar to other diamond legends: Meteoric rise to prominence as a Marlin in the National League, an extended reign of dominance through the bulk of his career, and then an injury-riddled decline the past half-decade.

As a whole, his Hall of Fame pedigree is overwhelmingly strong. Beyond his 3,000 hits and 500 home runs (attained late in the 2021 season), Cabrera's credentials include 11 All-Star selections and seven times placing in the Top-5 of Most Valuable Player voting, capped by back-to-back MVP campaigns in 2012 and 2013.

His 2012 season was especially epic: In leading the American League in home runs, runs batted in and batting average, Cabrera became the first Triple Crown champion since Carl Yastrzemski accomplished the feat in 1967 for the Boston Red Sox.

During this peak period, he also won four batting titles in five years.

His combination of power and average fulfilled something Baseball America magazine touted about Cabrera when he was a teenage Cougar. The magazine stated he "could contend for batting crowns and home run titles."

Starting in 2017, however, he struggled to play (appearing in about 70 percent of games) and provided average offensive production.

Analysis of 3K hit club

Even among the elite 3,000-hit club -- his 32 peers come from more than 22,000 players in MLB history -- Cabrera stands out as an outlier in the nearly 19 years since his June 2003 call-up to the Marlins.

This conclusion stems from an analysis tracing each player's path to the 1,000-hit, 2,000-hit and 3,000-hit levels.

The typical 3,000-hit member batted .315 en route to the 1,000-hit mark, ranging as high as Nap Lajoie's .362, and as low as Adrian Beltre's modest .272 mark when he reached the milestone.

Cabrera lands around the middle of the pack. Starting with his first hit -- an 11th-inning walk-off home run in his June 20, 2003 debut -- Cabrera's batting average was .309 for this phase of his career.

His first 842 hits came with the Marlins before he was traded with ex-Cougar Dontrelle Willis to the Tigers after the 2007 season. (Willis played in Kane County in 2002, the season after Cabrera.)

During their midcareer stage, going from 1,000 to 2,000 hits, a typical 3,000-hit club member has hit for a .317 average. That is a mere 2 points higher than their first 1,000 hits.

By contrast, Cabrera climbed 25 points during this phase, recording a .334 average over a span of slightly longer than five seasons. It represents the fifth-largest improvement among the 33-member class for this midcareer phase.

Those who upped their games by even bigger margins: Rod Carew (.357, up from .316), Ty Cobb (.388, up from .348), Robin Yount (.303, up from .273), and Roberto Clemente (.326, up from .297).

It was during this stretch that Cabrera secured his four batting titles in five years, highlighted by his 2012 Triple Crown campaign.

Big peak ... and a big fall

But the higher the mountain peak, the deeper the valley -- and Cabrera's eye-popping seasons almost inescapably set him up for a larger fall. Over his next 1,000 hits, he batted. 291. That is 16 points shy of the .307 average of all other 3,000-hitmen for this last push to the 3K mark; it is also 30 points below his career average of .321 when he attained the 2,000-hit level.

The sharp drop-off is hardly unique to Cabrera. Albert Pujols, back with the St. Louis Cardinals this year, experienced the most dramatic drop (.328 to .266, for a 62-point difference) while playing mostly for the L.A. Angels. Other notable tail-offs include Ichiro Suzuki (.334 to .280, for a 54-point plummet) and Wade Boggs (.343 to .301, or 42 points).

Two others saw the same 30-point drop as Cabrera: Rickey Henderson (from .291 to .261) and Cap Anson (from .347 to .317).

Cabrera's statistical drop-offs come with a massive caveat, however: his proficiency and persistence is astounding.

And a formative part of his journey came in that 2001 season, when he, Gonzalez and other big-league prospects honed their skills while leading the Cougars to an 88-50 record and the Midwest League championship.