Why Cubs still consider Heyward's leadership invaluable

Cubs center fielder Jason Heyward,left, congratuates right fielder Seiya Suzuki after win over the Rockies on Sunday. Whether Heyward's in for a full game or he gets pulled after 1 at-bat the outfielder's demeanor remains the same. Associated Press

David Ross loves a great many things about Jason Heyward.

But at the top of the list has to be Heyward's ability to go with the flow.

Whether Heyward's in for a full game or he gets pulled after 1 at-bat -- which is what happened during a 6-5 loss to the Rays on Tuesday -- the outfielder's demeanor remains the same.

That's how leaders act. And Heyward -- while not always living up to his potential as a hitter -- is nonetheless a veteran that many younger players look up to.

"I try to let him know that there are tough decisions to make," said Ross, adding that he understands how much it stinks to be removed from the lineup. "I just tell him that. I know that. I rely on his leadership, I rely on his professionalism and who he is as a person speaks volumes."

Heyward left Tuesday's game for Patrick Wisdom, who promptly hit a 2-run homer to left center to cut Tampa Bay's lead to 4-3.

And who was one of the first to greet Wisdom? Heyward, of course.

"He's all about winning," Ross said.

Heyward, who went 0-for-4 during a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field on Thursday, is in the second-to-last year of the 8-year, $184 million deal he signed before the 2016 season. While in Chicago, he's hit double-digit home runs just twice, never finished with more than 62 RBI and is batting .248 with a .326 on-base percentage.

Still, Heyward played exemplary defense during his first few seasons for the Cubs, and his leadership skills are second to none.

We all remember the rain-delay speech he gave during Game 7 of the 2016 World Series of Cleveland. It's a move that will live in infamy.

But Heyward hasn't stopped there and continues to have a big influence on his teammates.

"Unbelievable person," said left fielder Ian Happ. "Everybody's seen what he's done in the community here. Always wants to give back.

"Super generous as a teammate. And he's the type of dude that goes about his work as professionally as anybody in the game. Every single day -- body preparation, defensive preparation, hitting. He's a well-rounded, complete player and it's been an absolute joy to learn from him."

Happ, who played mostly infield in the minor leagues, has leaned heavily on Heyward to hone his outfield skills. Happ made a nice play in the second inning against Pittsburgh, holding Ben Gamel to a single on a hard-hit ball down the left-field line.

Heyward's influence off the field has helped many players as well.

"He's been a huge mentor to me in that way," Happ said. "There's a lot of things that take a toll on your body and your mind.

"You want to go 150% every day, but you have to learn how to manage yourself over the course of 162 (games) because being healthy and available is the biggest thing."

The Cubs took a 3-0 lead on the Pirates after two innings but managed just 1 hit the rest of the way.

In the first inning, Frank Schwindel drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 1-0 and Jonathan Villar hit a sacrifice fly to score Willson Contreras. Heyward grounded out to first to end what could have been a much bigger inning.

Pittsburgh made it 3-2 in the third when Daniel Vogelbach hit a 2-run homer off Cubs starter Mark Leiter Jr. The Pirates took the lead in the fifth on a 2-run double from Yoshi Tsutsugo. Reliever Ethan Roberts had walked two of the previous three batters.

The Cubs (6-7) have lost three straight.