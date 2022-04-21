Baseball: Glenbard East survives Bartlett's late rally

Glenbard East's Eddie Vercruysee (30) scores on a base hit and kids kudos from teammate Colin Murphy during Thursday's baseball game against Bartlett. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Glenbard East's Jayden Hamilton tags out Bartlett's Tyler Henricks at second base during Thursday's baseball game in Bartlett. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Glenbard East's Luke Seymore slides safely back to first base during Thursday's baseball game against Bartlett. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Glenbard East's Brett Vercruysee slides safely back to first base as Bartlett's Patrick Nelson waits for the throw during Thursday's baseball game in Bartlett. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Bartlett's Brendan Campbell pulls in the throw before tagging out Glenbard East's Joe Wolsztyniak at second base during Thursday's baseball game in Bartlett. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Glenbard East's Jayden Hamilton loses his hat as he applies a tag behind his back on Bartlett runner Cole Spresser during Thursday's game in Bartlett. Spresser was called out on the play. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Lesson learned.

Cruising to a 7-1 lead after 6 ½ innings, Glenbard East appeared headed to its sixth Upstate Eight Conference victory in seven games against host Bartlett Thursday afternoon.

The Hawks (5-8, 4-4) had other ideas, chasing Rams starting pitcher Caden Krystofiak with a leadoff double from Brendan Campbell, a 1-out single by Robby Stankus, and Tyler Henricks' RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to make it 7-2.

After Pat Nelson's sacrifice fly, an RBI single by Daniel Krulak, and Josh Schuberth's 2-run double, the Hawks trimmed the deficit to 7-6.

However, Rams coach Clayton George summoned reliever Joe Wolsztyniak to the mound, and the right-hander recorded a strikeout to pick up the save in the Rams' 7-6 triumph.

"Joe (Wolsztyniak) came in and shut it down for us," said George, whose team improved to 7-6 overall, 6-1 in Upstate Eight play.

"We brought a guy in (Cody Reilly), and I thought he did OK," said George. "It was a good pressure situation for a couple kids -- to come in and see how they handle it."

Krystofiak, a senior right-hander, dominated the Hawks throughout the first 6 innings, allowing just an unearned run on 2 hits with 2 walks and 13 strikeouts.

"Caden has been throwing the ball very well," said George. "I think he has 40 strikeouts in three conference games now. We can't ask for more out of him."

Krystofiak reached his 105-pitch (IHSA) limit in the seventh, with the Rams ahead 7-2.

"Caden ran out of bullets -- he got to his pitch count," said George. "I wish we could've gotten the last couple guys out when he was pitching to the bottom of their order. You've got to really focus in and get those bottom outs."

The hard-throwing Krystofiak struck out the side in the first two innings and racked up 11 punchouts through the first 5 frames.

"I was throwing my fastball, slider and cutter," said Krystofiak. "I've got to get the changeup to start working but that's about it."

George is happy to have Krystofiak back after a pair of knee surgeries -- the latter of which cost him most of his junior season.

"I had a MPFL (medial patellofemoral ligament) reconstruction and then I had the same thing done last year around this time," said Krystofiak. "The first time it happened stepping on first base, and the second time it happened in the bullpen."

"We missed him tremendously last year," said George. "He rehabbed his butt off to get back here."

Eddie Vercruysse led the Rams' 9-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with a triple and RBI, while also making a shoestring catch in right field in the sixth inning.

"He has been a very consistent guy for us," said George. "He's one of our senior leaders, and he's a gamer."

Brett Vercruysse drove in a pair of runs, while Jayden Hamilton went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple and 2 runs scored for the Rams.

Schuberth led the Hawks with a 2-for-4 day at the plate with 3 RBI.

"We're down three starters right now -- we've got a lot of guys out sick," said Hawks coach Christopher Baum. "They battled against a real tough pitcher.

"This is the one thing we're trying to instill in the program -- it's not over until the final out. We showed that today. I'm proud of the guys for the fight."