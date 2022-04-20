Bulls' Williams on guarding Giannis: 'First of all, don't be scared'

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past the Bulls' Patrick Williams in Game 1 Sunday in Milwaukee. Williams said a defender can't be scared to work against Antetokounmpo. Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- This is what Patrick Williams signed up for when he turned pro after one year at Florida State.

He's being asked to defend Milwaukee's two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, a player bigger and faster than most anyone on the planet.

"It's the same way you get ready for anybody else," Williams said after Wednesday's shootaround. "First of all, don't be scared. I feel like a lot of people in this league are scared or nervous to guard guys like that.

"Obviously, he's good. He's a two-time MVP. But he puts his pants on the same way I do. Just knowing he is good, but he's not God."

Williams and the Bulls did a reasonable job of guarding Antetokounmpo in Game 1. He had 27 points and 16 rebounds, but also 5 fouls and 5 turnovers.

The work continued Wednesday as the Bulls prepared to meet Milwaukee in a late-starting Game 2 at Fiserv Forum.

Williams is still just 20 years old and he missed 65 games this season while recovering from left wrist surgery. But he's also the only Bulls player with physical skills that can begin to match Antetokounmpo when it comes to size and speed.

So he's in the starting lineup with that specific defensive goal in mind, getting help from shorter teammates Alex Caruso and Javonte Green.

"For sure he's freakishly athletic, freakishly long," Williams said. "So when you get on him, if you don't have the help of your teammates, you're pretty much done for. So I think we've done a great job of just guarding him with five guys on the court. Everybody's kind of locked into the game plan and everybody's kind of shifting for me, shifting for whoever's guarding him. I think we did a pretty good job."

One concern heading into Game 2 is if the Bulls can gang up on Antetokounmpo without giving up so many open 3-pointers. The Bulls were fortunate on Sunday when Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Pat Connaughton combined to hit just 3 of 17 shots from 3-point range.

If a few more of those find the net, the Bulls may have had no chance of a comeback. They fell behind by 16 points late in the first quarter of Game 1, but rallied to take a brief 5-point lead in the third.

"It's tough, but so is being in the NBA, so is being in the playoffs, so is getting to the playoffs," Williams said. "It's tough, but our job is tough. This is a job for the best athletes in the world, so it's tough but I think it's definitely doable.

"We switched up some things defensively; offensively as well. So just keeping that physicality, that same toughness we had in Game 1, but just locking in more to the details. I think we kind of punched them in the mouth there and they responded. They punched us in the mouth and we responded as well. It's going to be a dogfight."

Some observers would say the low-scoring Game 1 was poorly played. But the Bulls were proud of their defensive effort in the 93-86 loss, holding Milwaukee to its lowest point total since December.

"For sure one of our best defensive games of the year," DeMar DeRozan said after shootaround. "Granted, everybody wants to shoot better, but you can't fully control that. But we controlled our effort on the defensive end and that's one thing you could definitely be proud of and we've got to understand to do it again in Game 2 even at a higher level."

The Bulls used 10 players Sunday and have a pretty even mix of playoff veterans and newcomers. DeRozan, Caruso, Derrick Jones Jr. and Tristan Thompson have gone deep in the playoffs. Williams, Zach LaVine, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu made their postseason debuts in Game 1.

Williams described the uptick in intensity compared to the regular season.

"The intensity is definitely different," he said. "It just feels like a game that matters. We've had games throughout the season where two or three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the game's tied up -- now it's like the whole 48 minutes goes like that."

