Breaking down a new fishing rod purchase

If you're in the market for a new fishing rod, odds are you are overwhelmed. In today's marketplace, options are endless, and details and explanations regarding said options tend to be vague.

By focusing on a few choice specifications, you can ensure your purchase is one that fulfill your needs. In this column, rods will be the focus, but stay tuned for future columns discussing other important fishing gear like reels, lures and terminal tackle.

Rod selection can be polarizing for those who have ever done it incorrectly, an experience that myself and my peers have known all too well. Fishing with a rod that is not suited for the task can be a downright pain, and it too often feels like rod manufacturers ignore the critical information element in favor of catchy marketing zing.

When purchasing rods, the information that is important can be just as easily identified by your eyes and hands as it can by reading the user's manual.

The first thing to look for is whether the rod is a casting rod or a spinning rod. These can be discerned by the size and orientation of the guides, or the circular pieces that span the length of the rod to hold your line. If the bottom guide is disproportionately larger than the ensuing ones that span up the rod blank, and lay on its underside, you have a spinning rod. If the guides are smaller and span the topside of the blank, you have a casting rod.

You will want to make sure you pair a casting or spinning reel with the appropriate rod style. Once you choose between casting and spinning, the action of the rod should be your next area of focus. Rod action explains the amount of stress and strain that a rod can take, and while there is a gauging system that rod manufacturers use, it tends to be highly variable.

While there are some nuances, the scale for rod powers generally is ultralight, light, medium, medium heavy, heavy and extra heavy.

If you are looking for a good all-around rod, a medium action will be more than sufficient whether you fish with average-sized lures and baits. Beyond that, you will want to ensure the action of the rod is appropriate for the baits you throw and the size and fight of the fish you catch.

The last thing to look for in a rod is length. Anglers tend to overlook length, but it is very important in the scope of rod performance. Generally speaking, the longer the rod, the more distance you will be able to cast.

If you fish in places outside of small creeks, streams and ponds, choosing a rod less than 7 feet is no problem. However, if you fish where you will need to get it out there, rods from 7 to 8 feet are ideal.