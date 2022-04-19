Girls soccer: Fremd tops Palatine to retain Kinsella Cup

The Kinsella Cup trophy goes to the winner of the annual contest between rivals Palatine and Fremd High Schools. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Palatine goalkeeper Kate Latek lunges for a shot by Fremd's Kylie Williams that was a goal in a girls soccer game at Fremd High School on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Fremd's Kylie Williams is hugged by teammate Lily Spotak, right, after her goal against Palatine in a girls soccer game at Fremd High School on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Fremd's Cami Tofilon lines up a header for a goal as Palatine goalkeeper Kate Latek falls to the turf in a girls soccer game at Fremd High School on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Willie Filian came to the Palatine soccer program in 1988. In a few short weeks, the dean of all coaches in the MSL will call it quits.

Tuesday night at Hildebrandt Field, Filian led his club in his last crosstown contests against Fremd in the 27th annual Kinsella Cup -- one in which the host Vikings (7-2-1, 6-1-1) won 2-0 to keep the coveted trophy for a third consecutive season.

"One thing I'll always remember is Jimmy Kinsella, co-founder of the Celtic Soccer Club, who wore a red beret for Palatine, and a green jacket for Fremd (when) he came out to these games," said Filian, whose accomplishments are far too great to begin to list. "He was a real classy gentlemen, and how much this sport meant to him."

This festive soccer match would see hundreds of youth players fill the stands in Fremd's home park, who would all gather for a photo along with players from both sides during a halftime ceremony.

"The atmosphere for this game was so much more exciting compared to last season due to COVID. (It's) kind of sad that this is my last Kinsella Cup game, but it was great to be out here tonight to play against so many girls from Palatine who I used to play with when I was with the Celtic club," said Vikings senior Lily Spotak.

Spotak and her teammates were anxious to erase a disappointing loss to division rival Barrington (3-0) last Saturday. And after having most of the play in the first half, they would finally break through in the 32nd minute when Cami Tofilon steered in her close-range header after Pirates keeper Kate Latek made a wonderful save off an angled blast from Ania Ciborowski.

Five minutes later, Kylie Williams doubled the Vikings' advantage.

Sam Gary and Riley Goettsche shared the shutout for the home side.

Paige Millstone supplied a wonderful 80 minutes of soccer in the middle of the park for the Pirates (1-7-2, 0-4-2) while teammates Allie Henning and Anglelina Lopez did the same (Henning) as the Pirates center-back, and Lopez alongside Millstone.

"Fremd outplayed for most of the night, but I was happy with our effort in the second half. And with the way we would compete, I told the girls if we want to get the Kinsella Cup back next season, our work rate and overall effort for 80 minutes will need to be better," said Filian.

"Willie is one of a kind, and he will be missed, not only in our conference, but all around the state. (His) accomplishments are second to none, and he's given so much to the sport of soccer during his memorable career," said Fremd coach Steve Keller.

Next up for the Vikings is its Naperville Invite opener on Thursday against Warren, while the Pirates take on Schaumburg in a MSL West division match.