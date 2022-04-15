Bulls lose two assistant coaches to COVID protocols

The Bulls discovered first-hand how COVID regulations are still a part of the NBA landscape. Head coach Billy Donovan said two of his assistant coaches entered protocols and will miss Sunday's Game 1 against Milwaukee. Associated Press

There were reminders across the NBA that COVID isn't over yet, including at the Advocate Center.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Friday two assistant coaches, Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter, entered health and safety protocols and will not travel with the team to Sunday's Game 1 in Milwaukee.

Donovan didn't want to speculate on the two coaches' availability beyond Game 1. Almost every Bulls player and coach, including Donovan, has tested positive for COVID at some point this season and most experienced mild or no symptoms.

"We just found out about that this morning," Donovan said after practice. "I don't know if (cases) are going up again, but that's certainly a challenge."

This coincided with news Paul George had entered protocols and wouldn't play for the Clippers in their play-in game against New Orleans on Friday.

Told about George's situation, Bulls center Tristan Thompson had a strong reaction.

"That's some BS," he said. "You've got to be safe. I think this team's had enough setbacks this season with all the COVID and injuries. I think we probably used up all our paid vacation days. Hopefully we can keep everyone at work and healthy and safe."

Fleming filled in as acting head coach when Donovan was in protocols earlier this season. Donovan said both coaches were planning to work remotely.

"Everybody will kind of help and chip in," Donovan said. "We've been through this before."

Donovan open to anything:

The Bulls will be counting on DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic for big performances in the playoffs.

But the supporting cast could vary as coach Billy Donovan tries to find a balance between younger players like Patrick Williams, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, and those with playoff experience like Alex Caruso, Tristan Thompson, Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr.

"We've got to be open to anything and playing anybody," Donovan said. "These guys in particular have done a really good job with all the stuff we've had to deal with this year, from COVID to injuries. I don't anticipate any of these guys not being ready to play."

Rosters nearly ready:

Some NBA team released players in recent days in order to add someone else to the playoff roster. Among the players released were Benet Academy grad Frank Kaminsky by Phoenix and ex-Bull James Johnson by Brooklyn.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan said he didn't know of any planned changes to the Bulls' roster. Guard Matt Thomas has not practiced this week due to a leg injury.

"I do know our two-way players (Tyler Cook and Malcolm Hill) will be able to travel and be part of it," Donovan said. "Those guys have been productive and really helpful in practice. So we'll travel with a pretty large party."

