Feder: Palatine's Cassie Carlson comes home to join Fox 32 sports team

At Palatine High School, she was famous as girls volleyball standout and team captain Cassie Jane Chaplinsky.

Now, after scoring a broadcast journalism degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2017 and TV sports jobs in Lubbock, Texas, and Memphis, Tennessee, she's coming home as Cassie Carlson, newest sports anchor and reporter at WFLD-Channel 32.

Matt Piacente, vice president and news director of the Fox-owned station, told staffers Tuesday that Carlson will start there next week. She replaces Kaitlin Sharkey, who signed off Sunday after two years at Fox 32.

Carlson, who grew up in northwest suburban Palatine and worked as an intern for Comcast SportsNet Chicago (forerunner of NBC Sports Chicago), most recently was a sports anchor and reporter for WMC, the NBC affiliate in Memphis.

Before that she was weekend sports anchor and reporter for WJTV, the Fox affiliate in Lubbock. She also has been a play-by-play and sideline reporter for ESPN+.

