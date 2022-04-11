Mark Gonzales: Hoerner can now show his arm strength while manning shortstop

Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner has always had the arm strength, it's just that he rarely had to show it from second base. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Javier Baez's throws from deep shortstop to first base seemingly emanated a vapor trail that turned many potential hits into dazzling outs.

Shawon Dunston's arm was so powerful that former Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog claimed was the reason the former Cubs shortstop was drafted ahead of 1984 National League Cy Young Award winner Dwight Gooden.

And after three years of scrutiny, Nico Hoerner's strong throws in spring training and last weekend against the Brewers quelled many questions whether he possesses enough strength to play shortstop as well as fellow former first-round picks Baez and Dunston did during their stints with the Cubs.

"Everyone has talked about the arm strength," manager David Ross said. "We just hadn't seen it. He's had it. He just hadn't had to show it off. I know people have made comments about how good his arm looks. You guys seeing it on a regular basis less than I've seen it."

When Baez missed the final three weeks of the 2019 season because of a hairline fracture of his left thumb, Hoerner, 24, was rushed to the majors and played capably. But there were internal discussions about altering his throwing stroke to create more velocity on his throws.

Those talks never reached Hoerner, who was relegated to second base until Baez was dealt.

Nevertheless, Hoerner had to play catch-up. He was placed on the injured list four times last season, including one stint for a right oblique strain that sidelined him from July 29 to Sept. 19, and recurring discomfort that caused him to miss the final four games.

Hoerner batted .302 with a .382 on-base percentage but was limited to only 44 games because of his injuries and a ludicrous decision to option him to Triple-A Iowa to start the season.

There also was the issue of Hoerner's body frame, which looked more like a football player designed to break wedges on kickoffs.

The Cubs waited until four weeks ago to sign four-time Gold Glove Award winner Andrelton Simmons to seize the starting shortstop duties, but Hoerner was more than ready to prove he was capable of returning to his original position.

Hoerner, who now looks lighter than his listed 6-foot-1, 200-pound frame, spent nearly the entire winter in Chicago addressing his injuries and making few changes in his preparation.

Even with a lockout that dragged from Dec. 1 to March 10, Hoerner knew he had to prepare for a normal spring training and shifted his training to the Phoenix area in early February.

"I had a pretty good foundation already," Hoerner said. "I continue to use the resources from the Cubs, and people outside the organization during the lockout. It's a forever process of finding out what's best for your body, and I'm lucky to have great resources around me."

Simmons is eligible to return from the injured list Thursday, but Hoerner's all-around strength has been one of the more noticeable improvements on the Cubs' roster. Hoerner gained notice for his Derek Jeter-like jump throw to retire Michael Stefanic of the Angels on March 30.

Five days later, Hoerner warmed an opening day crowd by hitting a two-run, line drive homer off National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes of the Brewers.

The Cubs drafted Hoerner in the first round of the 2018 draft knowing he didn't possess the power of Baez, but they believed he could develop into a 15-20 home run hitter on an annual basis without compromising his ability to make contact.

"There's one thing you don't have to worry about," Ross said. "Nico will put in the work."

Well before Baez was traded, there was some consideration about making Hoerner a super utility player. He played the last game of the 2019 season in center field and handled his two chances flawlessly.

Hoerner made six starts at third base in 2020, three that occurred while Kris Bryant was sidelined due to a severe left wrist sprain.

"When it comes to playing at the major league level, anything that can get you on the field as a young player is no issue," Hoerner said. "It's whatever is needed."

Right now, Hoerner is providing dependable defense at shortstop.