Stroman adds to strong starts, but Cubs bullpen blows it against Brewers

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, right, runs the bases and is greeted by Jonathan Villar, left, and first baseman Alfonso Rivas (67) after hitting a three run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez, right, runs the bases after hitting a three run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Jesse Chavez (43) during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) throws the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April, 10, 2022, in Chicago. Associated Press

Not bad, for starters.

That pretty much sums up the opening weekend for the Cubs at Wrigley Field, where the North Siders took two of three from the Milwaukee Brewers, dropping only Sunday's game 5-4.

Most pundits aren't expecting much out of manager David Ross' squad this season, but an awful lot went right against one of the best teams in the National League.

Let's begin with Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman. The three starters allowed 2 earned runs in 15.1 innings. Stroman, who signed a three-year, $71 million contract in December, yielded just 2 hits in 5 innings to the Brewers on Sunday.

"I had chills the second I went out there," said Stroman, who led the NL with 33 starts for the Mets last season. "To feel that authenticity and that fan base, it's something I've wanted my entire career."

Ross pulled Stroman after 79 pitches with the Cubs nursing a 3-1 lead. The Brewers then scored 3 runs off reliever Jesse Chavez. The big blows were an RBI double by Christian Yelich and a 2-run homer by Rowdy Tellez.

Stroman understood the decision, noting that spring training was shortened due to the lockout.

"I have a lot of respect for (Ross), so I'll never challenge him," Stroman said. "It's a journey, it's a process. We want to be healthy and playing playoff baseball all the way into August, September and October. So Rossy has to be the one to adjust for health and make sure we don't do too much."

Seiya Suzuki, the Cubs' other big free agent signing, hit his first MLB homer in the first inning. The 3-run bullet sailed into the left-center field bleachers and scored Jonathan Villar (walk) and Alfonso Rivas (single).

"I was really happy and it's obviously a moment I'll never forget," Suzuki said through a translator.

Said Ross: "That was nice, wasn't it? That was loud off the bat -- a no-doubter. Dugout erupted. ... Felt really good. That was a beautiful swing."

Suzuki, who hit .317 with 38 home runs last year in Japan, went 3-for-8 with 4 walks and 6 RBI in this opening series against three of the best pitchers in baseball.

"He's someone who's gonna be a main dude in that top three, top four part of the lineup for years to come," Stroman said. "As the season progresses he's only going to get more comfortable with the league over here, and I expect another big year."

The other positive sign for the Cubs is their approach at the plate. Not only did they rack up 13 runs against Brewers starters Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta, they also walked a combined 17 times in the three games.

That kind of discipline will be important all season if the Cubs hope to compete for a playoff berth.

After Milwaukee took the lead 4-3 in the sixth, the Cubs managed to tie it in the bottom half when Brewers pitcher Jake Cousins threw 2 wild pitches in three offerings. The second one allowed Clint Frazier to race home from third.

Pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau restored the Brewers' lead with a solo home run off Daniel Norris.

The Cubs had a chance to tie it in the eighth, but Villar failed to beat out an infield grounder with 2 outs and Nico Hoerner on third.

Despite the loss, the Cubs headed to Pittsburgh feeling good about their start.

"To take two out of three from the Brewers and that staff, that's incredible," Stroman said. "We feel confident. Just take that into the next series."