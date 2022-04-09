Steele sharp, Cubs shut out Brewers 9-0, off to 2-0 start

The Cubs cruised to a 9-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on Saturday, getting 7 of their runs in the first four innings. They are off to their first 2-0 start since 2016. Associated Press

The Cubs cruised to a 9-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on Saturday, getting 7 of their runs in the first four innings. They are off to their first 2-0 start since 2016.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff, who absolutely owned the Cubs last season, allowed the first four batters to reach base -- three on walks and one on a hit by pitch. The Cubs led 3-0 after one inning despite getting just 1 hit, a single by Jason Heyward.

Woodruff yielded just 2 earned runs in 5 starts against the Cubs in 2021.

Seiya Suzuki had 3 RBI -- a sacrifice fly in the first, an RBI single in the third and on a walk in the fourth. Ian Happ, who went 3-for-4 in the opener, remained red hot with a pair of singles and 2 RBI, but he was also hit on the left knee by a pitch in the seventh inning and had to leave the game.

Justin Steele threw 5 shutout innings for the Cubs, allowing 4 hits while walking one and striking out five. His biggest outs came in the first (inducing a DP grounder after allowing a leadoff single to Andrew McCutchen) and in the fourth (striking out back-to-back batters with runners on second and third).

The Cubs had 20 baserunners in the game: 10 on hits, 7 on walks and 3 on hit batsmen.

The benches cleared in the seventh inning after Keegan Thompson hit McCutchen in the back. McCutchen, who was nearly hit on the previous pitch, barked at Thompson immediately after getting plunked.

Thompson was ejected after throwing 2.2 innings of hitless relief.

The teams finish off their series Sunday with a 1:20 p.m. start.

Hit (by pitch) machine:

Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning Saturday, the 30th time the catcher has been hit in his last 187 games. Contreras led the league with 14 in the pandemic-shortened 60-game season of 2020, was hit 14 times last season and has been hit in both games this season.

Contreras also walked and singled during the Cubs' 9-0 win over Milwaukee.

Around the horn:

Shortstop Nico Hoerner (0-for-4) was the only Cub not to reach base safely against the Brewers on Saturday. ... RHP Alec Mills (low back strain) threw a light bullpen session Thursday. ... Shortstop Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder soreness) continues his throwing program in Arizona. There is no timetable for his return. ... RHP Marcus Stroman (10-13, 3.02 ERA last season with Mets) will make his Cubs debut Sunday. He'll square off against Freddy Peralta (10-5, 2.81 ERA).